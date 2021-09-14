Mila Kunis’s is more trendy than a T-shirt

Pink, like the coats of Spring 2019 but (much) lighter. Thin, like the Zara sugared almond dress that is making the web dream, but smaller in size and more versatile, almost like a white T-shirt. Look at Mila Kunis and get carried away by the leotard to go out smarter than Spring Summer 2019. That garment that develops on the line of the tank top, reaches out to women’s lingerie and avoids the elegant blouse for a while is the protagonist of the evening outfit to be copied. Baby pink, with straps and low-cut, the body woman from Mila Kunis it is delicate and fresh, versatile and elegant, precise and composed, especially when combined with straight black trousers with pointed décolletées. Choosing it as the protagonist of the lighter looks is a celeb-inspired option, destined to lead to horizons of absolute trends. The shot by Mila Kunis tells the new way to combine garments and colors, but also soft geometries and particular shapes

Baby pink and crystal buttons, the body by Mila Kunis looks like one elegant undershirt, the perfect one with tailored trousers but which also works well with pencil skirts, which expresses itself very well with high-waisted jeans, but with very light palazzo trousers – and silk ones then even better! – gives ten and praise. The leotard to go out, that removes the image of the dull underwear body and the overly provocative lace body, this is it, with the weighted neckline, the thin straps that join the rest of the garment, the buttons in a row that give light to the whole look. And that recall other metallic details, such as a pair of silver sandals, or a solid clutch. How to make your looks of the season special? Do like Mila Kunis, wear a elegant leotard, in velvet, cady or cotton, and choose a model with bright details, which makes the most elegant of sophisticated tops.

