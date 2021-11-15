Milan, Kessie is further and further away: Renato Sanches opportunity | News

The Rossoneri club looks around to find a possible replacement for the Ivorian and the good relations with Lille could favor the operation

In home Milan the situation Franck Kessie shows no sign of unblocking, the Ivorian midfielder continues to refuse all renewal proposals and starts to leave Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season (even if the club would prefer to sell it in the winter market to try to monetize something) as done last year by Gigio Donnarumma. And then the Devil tries to repeat the operation Mike Maignan and targeted the former teammate of the French goalkeeper Renato Sanches, who has the contract expiring in just over a year with the Lilac.

The Portuguese midfielder, born in 1997, had already been in the Rossoneri orbit in the past, precisely since 2016, when he was the best young player of the European Championships in the same year. It seemed the beginning of a great career, the Bayern he bought it that summer for a 35 million + 10 bonus from Benfica, but the season in Bavaria was disappointing and the following year Renato Sanches was loaned to Swansea. The recovery then began in 2019, when he moved to Lille, and under the guidance of Christophe Galtier he won the Ligue 1 and returned to play at optimal levels, also regaining the national team jersey.

A regenerated player, already experienced but still very young, who responds perfectly to the identikit he is looking for Elliott and who would be the ideal replacement for Kessie. According to what he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport, Renato Sanches would have decided to turn the page and, in harmony with his agent Jorge Mendes, he would be looking around for a prominent opportunity.

This is why Milan are currently in pole position, so much so that positive signs for the Rossoneri team would be arriving from the player’s front, which could repeat the Maignan operation: a year ago the goalkeeper was close to the expiration of the contract and had many admirers. , but the excellent relations between Milan and Lille facilitated the negotiation and the same could happen for the Portuguese.

His valuation is 30 million euros, but given the contractual situation he could leave France for much less and gross his salary weighs for 5.5 million euros: also for the figures Renato Sanches responds to the identikit that Elliott is looking for and Jorge Mendes is already at work to find him a new accommodation.

