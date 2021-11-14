Milan, Kessie’s heir is ready: he can arrive immediately

Milan have identified Franck Kessie’s heir. The new midfielder can land at Milanello at any time: he will come from France. The point

There is still no certainty about the future of Franck Kessie. Not days go by in which there are no updates on the negotiation between the midfielder and the Milan. The reality is that there is an important distance between the parties. A distance that could be unbridgeable.

The Ivorian and his entourage are asking a lot to put pen to paper, well 8/9 million euros per season. The Rossoneri club, on the other hand, would not want to go beyond 6 / 6.5 million euros.

Paul Maldini she still hasn’t let go and the hope is that Kessie will accept the offer. It is difficult for Milan to decide to go further. As happened with Calhanoglu and especially Donnarumma, the Devil will not be found unprepared and has already prepared the alternative.

All about Kamara

This is Boubacar Kamara of the Marseille. The young French footballer – as stated in the Corriere dello Sport – could arrive at Milan at any time. The contract is about to expire and renewal with OM does not seem to be a priority.

Farewell to Ligue 1 is approaching and in case Kessie were to say goodbye to Milan in January, his arrival in the Rossoneri immediately cannot be excluded.

We must pay attention to the important competition: on Kamara, in fact, there is an interest on the part of Bayern Munich, Juventus and several clubs in Premier League.