Milan, Tomori injury: recovery times

According to Tuttosport, Fikayo Tomori wants to speed up recovery times. He already has in mind the date for his return to the field …

His injury represented the icing on the cake – in negative – on an already precarious situation in the Rossoneri defense. A real tile for Stefano Pioli, which currently has the only ones available Pierre Kalulu And Matteo Gabbia in the role.

Fikayo Tomori he operated on yesterday afternoon. An arthroscopic operation of the meniscus, and the estimated times for complete recovery are approximately 30 days. In short, if Paolo Maldini had declared before the race Italian Cup against the Genoa that the purchase of the defender had taken a back seat, now the gear change is obligatory.

Of course, soon too Alessio Romagnoli should be negativized by the coronavirus. But al Milanto fight, compete for the Scudetto, you need a complete and numerous battery of central defenders. Basically, having five players in the role would be ideal to play with the serenity and the conviction of always having spare parts available and being able to cope with any type of obstacle.

Here the Milan management is back to work, in search of the perfect graft for the defense of Stefano Pioli. In the meantime, however, Tomori does not want to miss the great battle. The days between January and February will be crucial for Milan’s fate in the league. There are two big matches to face, and currently the situation in the squad is very worrying.

Fikayo knows well, that second Tuttosport wants to try a lightning recovery. Kind of like done by Mike Maignan after delicate hand surgery. The Frenchman’s recovery times were estimated at three months, but he reduced them as best he could by returning to just over a month and a half.

According to the Turin newspaper, Tomori has targeted the Derby of the championship againstInter. L’ex Chelsea he is convinced that he will be able to recover by February 6, and take the field a San Siro to give his soul and fight against his cousins ​​for the fateful championship.