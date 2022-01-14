Milan, Tomori ko: emergency in defense

With the stoppage of the former Chelsea, the Rossoneri club must speed up time on the transfer market. Sport mediaset lists all the profiles in Maldini’s notebook.

Tomori’s injury adds to the many physical problems that have affected the Milan squad this season. The Rossoneri are now in total emergency with regards to defense.

The Englishman will be out for about a month and will miss important matches such as those against Juventus and Inter. Currently Romagnoli is out due to Covid while Kjaer he will have it all season for the knee problem. Currently only Kalulu and are available in that role Cage. The latter had, among other things, asked the company to be able to go out and play on loan to collect more minutes. Surely at this point Maldini will freeze his departure, despite the many clubs that had already asked for information about him.

However, this will not be enough because in that role now at least one implant is needed to meet the numerical needs of the department. The absence of Franck Kessie, engaged in the African Cup, who could fill that role if necessary, takes away another solution from Pioli and really reduces the choices to the bone.

Milan, Bremer ideal goal

Therefore, the Rossoneri management is now really obliged to intervene on the market, and there is not even all this time left to do so. Maldini and Massara took their time to choose the ideal profile but Milan risk playing important games this month with an inadequate department.

With the Dutch Botman practically unattainable due to the high demands of Lille (35 million), Sportmediaset suggests the name of Bremer of Turin, considered the perfect element for the Rossoneri. Il Diavolo intended to work on his arrival for next summer but the situation that has arisen could force Milan to anticipate an important blow like this.

The other profiles

Sportmediaset then lists all the profiles that the Rossoneri are currently evaluating, with Bailly And Diallo in the front row, but which are currently engaged in the Africa Cup and therefore could not help the team before February. Then the name of remains alive Ahmedhodzic, Bosnian defender of Malmo, together with those of Sienese of Feyenoord and of Szalai of Fenerbahce. Finally, to keep an eye on a solution in Serie A: Farmhouse of Verona, with the Scala who would like to keep him at least until the end of the season.