Mild and asymptomatic cases of covid will not have to be isolated from Monday | Society

The covid pandemic will enter a new phase in Spain next Monday. The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have agreed this Tuesday in the Public Health Commission that on that date diagnostic tests will no longer be mandatory for all suspected cases of coronavirus, which will be indicated only in serious cases, in vulnerable people (elderly over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed and pregnant women) and in vulnerable settings (health and socio-health). In healthy citizens and those under that age, they will no longer be recommended for mild and asymptomatic cases, so they will not have to be isolated either, as announced by Health in a statement.

The Government thus ends the “acute phase of the pandemic”. After a progressive relaxation of measures in recent months, this will be the step that most clearly reflects that covid has been accepted as just another disease. Although it technically maintains its “mandatory declaration” status, as is the case with AIDS and tuberculosis, only serious cases will really have to be reported, and its treatment will be more similar to that given to the flu. This approach will be applied while the care indicators are at the “low risk” level: less than 5% of covid patients in hospitals and less than 10% in ICUs.

People with mild symptoms will be recommended to follow preventive measures such as wearing a mask in all areas and avoiding contact with vulnerable people. The ministry assures that the modifications have been communicated and assessed jointly with the European Center for Disease Control. “Mechanisms have been established to guarantee coordination with surveillance at the European level and the correct inclusion of the information generated in Spain in the reports and documents for monitoring the pandemic in the EU,” the statement reads.

The new strategy will remain in force as long as there is no significant change in the trend that indicates an uncontrolled circulation of SARS-CoV-2 or a change in the epidemiological situation that requires “reestablishing surveillance and control measures” at the proposal of the Report on Alerts and Preparedness and Response Plans.

The critical point is the removal of the isolates. Pedro Gullón, from the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, does not give so much importance to the mere fact of counting or not counting the cases, since they can be deduced with enough precision through indirect methods, such as those agreed upon by the ministry and the communities. “The key,” he says, “is why we do it. If a covid control strategy consists of isolating positive cases and quarantining people who are contacts, it has a lot of intention to do an exhaustive search for cases, trying to reach the maximum number of them.

When the quarantines for those vaccinated at Christmas and for the rest of the population were eliminated at the beginning of March, “it was clear that the strategy was beginning to go that way,” in the words of Gullón. “In the sixth wave it was seen that we were not able to reach a very large number of cases,” he recalls. Now more progress is being made, to eliminate the isolation of mild people. “That has risks in terms of transmission. But, on the other hand, it facilitates medium and long-term control without consuming so many human and economic resources. It’s a tricky balance,” he concludes.

This new phase will be a relief especially for a punished Primary Care. In the sixth wave there was a saturation like never before seen by many doctors consulted by this newspaper. And two years of the pandemic continue to weigh it down, with weeks of waiting for the family doctor in many health centers that were extremely infrequent before covid.

A sentinel surveillance network on the horizon

The new system that the Public Health Commission has approved, in any case, will be provisional. It will be in force for about a year, the time that Health and the communities have agreed to go to the final: a sentinel surveillance network that will work just like the one for the flu. In it, a selection of primary care physicians with patients who are statistically representative of the Spanish population are the only ones who report the diagnoses. These data are extrapolated and it is calculated how many infections there really are. And the same thing happens in hospitals to estimate serious cases.

Until the end of the first quarter of 2023, communities have to adapt their sentinel systems, in place for years, to also incorporate covid and respiratory syncytial virus. At this time, a deeper change will also be launched to establish a State Public Health Surveillance Network that allows data from all communities to be interoperable for all diseases. It will be possible to know in an agile way the evolution of all kinds of ailments, something that is now only harmonized every year (with a 12-month delay) in the yearbooks published by the ministry.

José Martínez Olmos, from the Andalusian School of Public Health, believes that this transition is reasonable, although he warns that this step should not lead one to think that “the pandemic is over”. “We must continue to monitor possible new variants and not rule out having to take steps back.” In his opinion, the current system of exhaustive case counting should not be abandoned, at least until after Easter, and as long as there is no sudden jump in infections. “Regarding indoor masks [el siguiente paso que tiene en su agenda el Ministerio de Sanidad, aunque todavía sin fecha]I believe that until it reaches 50 cases per 100,000 for four or six sustained weeks, it should not be changed. And in crowds continue to insist on non-pharmacological measures.

We are still far from those levels.

Stagnation of infections

The transmission of the coronavirus seems stagnant in Spain. On March 10, the two-week cumulative incidence registered its lowest mark since the outbreak of the sixth wave: 429.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the following 10 days the figure began to pick up gently to drop again this Tuesday, which has marked 436.5. They are 10 points less than the previous Friday. The European context, by contrast, is on the rise. The incidence is growing in France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Denmark and Greece, according to data from the Our World in Data repository, from the University of Oxford.

The Ministry of Health downplays these ups and downs. Sources from the department assume that it is necessary to “change the screen” and that, thanks to the vaccines and its lesser virulence, the virus will no longer cause the healthcare problems that were experienced during the first waves. The minister herself, Carolina Darias, has repeated in her last interventions that the important thing now is to look at those hospital indicators and not so much at transmission, which is going to stop being measured for a reason.

In them, the continuous decrease in beds occupied by patients with covid that has been taking place since the last week of January has also slowed down, although they remain largely in what Health considers “low risk”. This Tuesday there were 4,686 patients admitted with coronavirus, which represents 3.78% of the capacity, just one tenth more than on Friday. In the intensive care units there were 552, 6% of the beds, half a point less than last week. Both values ​​are close to what the covid traffic light considers “controlled circulation” (previously “new normality”): 2% and 5%, respectively.

Catalonia is, by far, the community with the most patients admitted with covid: 1,104, practically double that of Madrid and Andalusia and triple that of the Valencian Community.