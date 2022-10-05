Miley Cyrus, Dwayne Johnson and More Celebs Whose Pets Have Hollywood’s Best Halloween Costumes

A screaming good time! Celebrities are like We – they love to dress up their furry friends for Halloween.

Miley Cyrus, for her part, is a pet lover and can’t resist adopting when she feels an animal is right for her. She joined her family in February 2021 after the death of her pit bull mix Mary Jane, who was battling cancer.

“Almost two months ago my best friend Mary Jane, a rescued pit mix, left this world,” the Disney Channel alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “I knew she wasn’t gone for good. She had lived the body she was in but she never said goodbye….. with her eyes she whispered ‘See you soon Bestie.’ Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise.

Cyrus noted that she felt Mary Jane brought her new puppy, Angel, into her life. “I feel her here with me blessing this new member of my family who is [sic] name is ‘Angel’ because she was delivered to me by a… My Mary,” she continued. “It breaks my heart to know that Angel slept on concrete in a shelter for 3 months before finally returning home. The stigma and stereotype that surrounds pit bulls tears me apart. This breed is incomparably affectionate. Just as humans nurture often trumps nature.

The singer concluded, “I am head over heels in love. I’m not sure I can sleep again because I can’t take my eyes off her! Her halo shines in everyone’s eyes and I can’t wait to show it off! It’s pretty cool to have an angel on a leash! She is illuminated by the aura of the late and great Mary Jane. Long Live Love. He never dies.

Dwayne Johnson, meanwhile, not only likes to put his dog Hobbs in costume for Halloween but also for his big screen projects. The actor joked via Instagram in March 2016 that his pup was mad at him for not dumping him in his 2017 movie remake of Baywatchbut the French bulldog finally got his due in 2019 when he made an appearance in Hobbs & Shaw. The role was fitting given that Hobbs is named after Johnson’s character from the Fast and Furious franchise.

From Cyrus’ family of four-legged friends in coordinating costumes to Johnson posing with her pint-sized pup in an octopus costume, get ready for the spookiest day of the year as you scroll down to see some of Hollywood’s best pet costumes!