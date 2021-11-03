Mille Miglia 2022, the race in June with a new president

Do you want to advertise on this site?

There One thousand miles is ready to embark on a new journey with a new president at the helm. The race that will take place was presented this morning from 15 to 18 June 2022 and the new president of the company that organizes it was announced: Beatrice Saottini. The Brescia car lady thus also became the lady of the Mille Miglia, in place of Franco Gussalli Beretta, who passed to the command of Confindustria Brescia. “We will enhance the Brescian roots while at the same time focusing more and more on internationalization,” he said in the Loggia a few hours after his appointment.

Saottini thus joins the board of directors in which Alberto Piantoni, also as CEO of the company, Maurizio Arrivabene, Matteo Marzotto and Alice Mangiavini have been confirmed. Daughter of Santo Saottini, the first Volkswagen and Porsche dealer in Italy – it was 1951 – and a great fan of motorsport and the 1000 Miglia, Beatrice Saottini ran nine editions of the historical re-enactment of the Red Arrow at the wheel of a Porsche 356 belonging to the collection of family.

The 40th edition of the re-enactment of the historic race, which coincides with the tenth Mille Miglia organized by 1000 Miglia Srl, will return to cross Italy in a clockwise direction. The cars will stop in Cervia-Milano Marittima (June 15), Rome (June 16) e Parma (June 17), before returning to Brescia. Before reaching the Brescia finish line on Saturday 18 June, the cars in the race will say goodbye Bergamo in a symbolic anticipation of the twinning that will see the two cities united in the Brescia-Bergamo Italian Capital of Culture 2023 project. We return to a summer location not only to take advantage of better weather and climatic conditions, but also to have more favorable lighting conditions at the end of the competition days.

The race will start from viale Venezia at 1.30pm on June 15th: the cars will immediately head towards Lake Garda, crossing first Salò then Desenzano and Sirmione. The events related to the Mille Miglia will also return in 2022: the Coppa delle Alpi, which will take place from 9 to 12 March, and the 1000 Miglia Experience Uae Jubilee Edition, scheduled from 18 to 22 February in the United Arab Emirates and in conjunction with the ‘Expo.

