Mini Big Love Days, in Varano de ‘Melegari two days of engines, food and music

For the first weekend of October the racetrack of Varano de ‘Melegari transforms itself into the ideal location in which to bring together engines, music and food, in the branded event Mini Italia “Big Love Days“. The unequivocal claim is “Eat. MINI. Ama ”, a reinterpretation of the title of the famous film with Julia Roberts “Eat, pray, love”.

The event on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 October – free but with admission by reservation through the Mini website – will be divided into 4 routes different (Urban, Style, Andrenaline, Journey), each of which offers visitors activities dedicated to lifestyle, food, music and, of course, the world of four wheels. Path Urban will have as its protagonist the new Mini full electric, then street food based on pizzas and focaccia, an area dedicated to vinyl enthusiasts and another to that of arcade video games.

The second path, Style, has as its theme design in all its forms, so it will be an opportunity to closely observe Vision Urbanaut and Strip, the two battery-powered concepts of Mini, and to retrace the history of the British brand. Then, here too, street food (Parma in this case) signed “Dal Parmigiano” and an area dedicated to the sport of the moment, padel.

Adrenaline is the name of the third route, so on the one hand the driving experience with the John Cooper Works and on the other hand fast food: because, after all, we are always talking about speed. Finally Journey, for those who love being in contact with nature and with wheels in the mud: this will be an opportunity to try the Countryman ALL4, have a picnic and dive into the Botanical Shop to buy plants and flowers.

Various installations are planned inside the Big Love Village, including “Biosphera”, Mini’s living module inspired by the sustainable homes of the future. Then there is also space for solidarity with the Poldo Rescue association, which takes care of helping four-legged friends.

The music, on the other hand, will enter the scene on the evening of Saturday 2, on a stage on which indie, hip hop and pop will alternate, with live de The welfare state, Fasma, Undertone And Nyv.