mining difficulties and record hashrate, has the “Cryptapocalypse” arrived?

As Bitcoin’s market value plummets again after the dark period of early 2022, they are too other technical data related to Bitcoin mining to scare the community of miners and investors in the cryptocurrency and the crypto market in general.

In particular, according to reports from Tom’s Hardware, Bitcoin’s difficulty and overall hashrate have increased over the past seven days, hitting real records since the digital currency has been around. In particular, the hashrate reached 199 million TH / s, while the difficulty amounted to an indicative value of 26.64 trillion (specifically 26.643.185.256.535).

Although both data had been largely predicted, also given the nature of the algorithms behind Bitcoin, to be problematic is their combination with Bitcoin’s collapse in value. The reason is quickly explained: cryptocurrency mining, given the increase in hashrate and overall difficulty, has become more expensive, while the value of Bitcoin has dropped drastically over the last few days. Some miners, in this situation, might consider mining itself to be of little advantage, withdrawing from the market and generating a further deterioration in the overall confidence of investors in Bitcoin.

The increase in hashrate is perhaps the most surprising of the two: after the ban on Bitcoin by China, in fact, the overall hashrate was drastically reduced from 181 million TH / s to 86 million TH / s, but in recent weeks this has started to soar again, eventually reaching 199 million TH / s, thwarting efforts against China’s miners.

There mining difficulty today, equal to 26.64 trillion, is even 9.32% higher than the “record” recorded last May. Hashrate and mining difficulty are two directly proportional measures: the higher the hashrate, the greater the difficulty for the mining of a Bitcoin, since the algorithm underlying the latter is designed in such a way as to make it possible to create a Bitcoin every ten minutes, avoiding overproduction phenomena of underproduction.

In this situation of raising hashrate and difficulty, for some miners the game may no longer be worth the candle, and the loss in value of Bitcoin could even worsen the situation: mining a Bitcoin in fact becomes more expensive, while the value of the currency goes down, leading to the profit margin to shrink.

If the costs incurred by miners were to rise further or, conversely, the value of Bitcoin were to fall further, profit margins may be too thin for many miners, who may decide to leave the industry: an event that Tom’s Hardware defines Cryptapocalypse due to its potential impact on the cryptocurrency market.