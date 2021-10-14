News

Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children, Eva Green kept her pipe as a keepsake

Eva Green managed to keep the pipe that her character smokes on the set of Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children.

Eva Green, protagonist of Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children, she literally fell in love with the pipe used by her character in many sequences of the film and was able to keep it after filming.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children: actress Eva Green in a photo from the film

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children: actress Eva Green in a photo from the film

The French actress loved her pipe very deeply and often described it in many interviews as a beautiful prop, combining the feminine and masculine aspects of Miss Peregrine’s character. Eva, at the end of the shooting, managed to convince the director and brought the pipe to his house in London.

The character played by Green is called Alma LeFay Peregrine and she is the director of Cairnholn’s home for special children: a discreet and very refined woman who loves to smoke a pipe and loves her work, even if at times it can seem overly strict.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children: actress Eva Green in a nice close-up

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children: actress Eva Green in a nice close-up

Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children received some mixed reviews: Collider.com called it “a disposable form of entertainment“while The Hollywood Reporter noted that”the film works for the first hour, then leaving room for commercial and contemporary cinema, full of special effects and CGI that puts aside the narrative“.


