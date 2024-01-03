Missiles fired near American ships in the Red Sea
He United States Naval Central Command (CENTCOM) Today it was reported that Houthi Shia rebels Yemen Last night they fired two ballistic missiles against the South the Red Sea This affected several ships, without causing any damage.
“On January 2, at approximately 9:30 pm Sanaa time, Iran-backed Houthis opened fire two anti-ship ballistic missiles From areas under their control in Yemen to south of the Red Sea. “Multiple commercial vessels in the area reported impacts with anti-ship ballistic missiles in surrounding waters, although none reported damage,” the US military said on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.
They indicated that these actions “endangered the lives of dozens of innocent seafarers and continue to disrupt the free flow of international trade” which, according to the United States, has affected traders in the southern Red Sea since November 19. The twenty-fourth attack against shipping.
Till now Houthi rebels have not claimed responsibility for this action.
naval alliance
Last night, the British Navy said it had received reports of three explosions a mile north of a merchant ship in the Bab el Mandeb Strait, which links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden east of Eritrea.
This new action occurs at a time when United KingdomA member of a recently created naval coalition led by the United States is considering launching air strikes against the Houthi rebels if they do not stop harassing cargo ships in the Red Sea.
The Houthis have carried out several attacks against southern Israel over the past two and a half months, as well as with missiles and drones Ships flying the flag of the Jewish State or owned by Israeli companies in the Red Sea and the Bab el Mandeb Strait.
