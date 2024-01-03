Missiles fired near American ships in the Red Sea

He United States Naval Central Command (CENTCOM) Today it was reported that Houthi Shia rebels Yemen Last night they fired two ballistic missiles against the South the Red Sea This affected several ships, without causing any damage.

“On January 2, at approximately 9:30 pm Sanaa time, Iran-backed Houthis opened fire two anti-ship ballistic missiles From areas under their control in Yemen to south of the Red Sea. “Multiple commercial vessels in the area reported impacts with anti-ship ballistic missiles in surrounding waters, although none reported damage,” the US military said on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

They indicated that these actions “endangered the lives of dozens of innocent seafarers and continue to disrupt the free flow of international trade” which, according to the United States, has affected traders in the southern Red Sea since November 19. The twenty-fourth attack against shipping.

Till now Houthi rebels have not claimed responsibility for this action.