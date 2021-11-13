Missing girl confesses the truth about the kidnapping: “I made it all up”

The manhunt in France is over. No kidnapping, but a big lie told by the 17-year-old who disappeared during a run in the park. Said she lied and made up the story of the kidnapping of the teenager who went missing while jogging in the French department of Mayenne and then found alive 24 hours later a few kilometers away, in the town of Sablé-sur-Sarthe. The young woman confessed to having told the false while being heard by the investigators today, said Céline Maigne, Laval public prosecutor. “She said she was not kidnapped and walked to Sablé-sur-Sarthe”. The injuries he sustained were accidental and according to the girl’s story, even the cut shirt was his work.

Read also> China, missing tennis star: he had reported the former vice premier of rape

The young woman said she was desolate that she had provoked a massive mobilization to find her. The girl had gone out for a run in the Bellebranche forest on Monday afternoon. Not seeing her return, her parents reported her missing. The next day she had been found alive, wounded in a restaurant where she had told of being kidnapped by two young people who had forced her to get into a pickup truck and then lock her up in a house. So she said she managed to escape by confronting one of the two kidnappers who was left alone. The van was nowhere to be found. On Tuesday, over 200 soldiers had been mobilized who, to find it, had started searches in an area of ​​190 hectares of territory. An investigation into kidnapping and kidnapping had been opened.

Last updated: Friday 12 November 2021, 22:25



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED