Modern Family, when Sofia Vergara defeated a serious illness: history

It was 2009 when the television comedy Modern Family was aired for the first time. Since then, 12 years and 11 seasons have passed that have thrilled, amused and excited millions of spectators all over the world.

The series showcases the different lifestyles of most modern families in the United States and because of its realism and communication skills, the series has also received numerous awards, including many Emmys, some Golden Globes and the prestigious Peabody Award. Despite this, not all the protagonists of the series have had a simple life. We have already told you about Ariel Winter’s family problems and today we ask you: did you know that Did Sofia Vergara have to fight against a serious illness that threatened to remove her from acting?

Sofía Vergara has always shown that she cares about the fight against cancer because she herself had a thyroid cancer years ago and the actress is aware that it is such a terrible disease “that we should all help, even those who have never been there “. Vergara had been diagnosed with the tumor at the age of 28. In a past interview he had stated:

Loading... Advertisements

“I’ve never used drugs or smoked. And I don’t eat red meat. I felt completely healthy, and suddenly I hear that I have cancer? I was so scared. I immediately thought of my son (Manolo)”.

Although the actress has, fortunately, had no problems for years, she still remains very close to the associations that are fighting to find the cure for cancer. As for the other Modern Family actors, Sarah Hayland recently had to give up her wedding due to Covid. The actress, however, did not lose heart and still chose to celebrate the missed event. We remind you that Modern Family is currently broadcast on Mediaset channels.