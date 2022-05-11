Moie / Mics: Roberto Mancini at the inauguration of the gym and sports campus

The coach of the national football team will be present at the ribbon cutting ceremony on May 18th, then he will meet the students on the theme “Sport in the school”

Moie, May 11, 2022 – The Technical commissioner from the national football team, Roberto Mancini, will cut the ribbon on Wednesday 18 Mayat 10 amof the new Sports campus and of gym made in School campus Mics from via Venice.

The inauguration ceremony, held in cooperation With the’Comprehensive school “Charles Urban “ will open with the musical welcome of students of the school first degree secondary school with musical address. The greeting from the authoritiesfrom mayor Tiziano Consoli and from school director Vincenzo Moretti.

At hours 10.30 am the inauguration of the sports complex is scheduled and to follow the visit to the school complex and the new gym. At 11.30 a meeting in auditorium among the pupils of secondary school and the ct Mancini on the subject “Sport in the school”.

What will be delivered to school and citizenship represents the fourth excerpt of the School campuswhich comprises a playing field, suitable for basketball and volleyballin addition to the changing rooms and the infirmary.

The total cost of the intervention is 2 million and 600 thousand eurosof which 1 million and 287 thousand financed by the Region and the rest 1 million and 313 thousand drawn from municipal funds. There gym it might be used, outside school hours, also from sports associations of the territory.

