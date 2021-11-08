Monday 8 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, The price of art

The price of art

Lambert Wilson, Olga Kurylenko and Riccardo Scamarcio in a thriller about the literary world. A leak of news shakes the bunker in which 9 translators are confined to work on a novel.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Free State of Jones

Matthew McConaughey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a historical drama. American Civil War: a farmer rebels against the abuses of the Confederate army and creates an independent state.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Forrest Gump

6 Oscars to a cult comedy of the 90s, with Tom Hanks under the direction of Robert Zemeckis. The incredible stories of a naive but optimistic man against the backdrop of 30 years of American history.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Lassie comes home

Adventurous remake of the film based on the book by Eric Knight. Ended up in a family that mistreats him, Lassie faces many dangers in order to be reunited with his master Florian.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Coma

From Russia, an intriguing fanta-action. After a car accident, a young architect wakes up in a strange world, formed by the minds of people lying in a coma (RUS 2019)

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The promise of the murderer

Thriller by David Cronenberg with Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts and Vincent Cassel. London: after the discovery of a diary, a young midwife ends up in the network of the Russian mafia.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Crazy night in Manhattan

Comedy with Steve Carell, Tina Fey and Mark Wahlberg. A married couple wants to find harmony in the course of an evening, but an exchange of identity triggers a whirlwind of misunderstandings.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The Specials – Out of the ordinary

Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb in a film on a highly sensitive theme, based on a true story. Two friends choose to dedicate their lives to children and adolescents suffering from Asperger’s syndrome and coming from problematic social backgrounds.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Miami Beach

Ricky Memphis and Max Tortora in a holiday comedy by Carlo Vanzina. The beaches and the sea of ​​Florida frame the comic adventures of a group of children and their parents.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

4 boys and a magical creature

Fantastic adventure for the whole family with Paula Patton and Russell Brand. On vacation in Cornwall, four boys meet a creature who can grant one wish a day.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The Russian lover

Laetitia Dosch in the adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s autobiography which caused a sensation. A Parisian teacher enters into a clandestine relationship with a married Russian diplomat.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

King Arthur: the power of the sword

Guy Ritchie reinterprets the myth of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, with Jude Law. When little Arthur’s father is murdered, his uncle Vortigern seizes the throne. Deprived of the rights that would be due to him by birth and unaware of his origins, Arthur is forced to survive in the slums of his city until the mythical sword in the stone will radically change his existence. With Jude Law

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

A cop still on trial

Sequel to “Police in Trial”, with the close-knit duo Ice Cube and Kevin Hart. About a year after their latest adventure, James Payton, a respected Atlanta police investigator, and his future brother-in-law and bungling cop Ben Barber, set off for Miami on a new mission. Close to the wedding, Ben does not want to miss the opportunity to work alongside his mentor again and prove that he has the right qualities to become a good detective. Once in Florida, the two follow a very important case involving the drug trafficker Antonio Pope; They will also find local agent Maya Cruz and hacker AJ to help them with the venture.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

Fifty Shades of Gray

Young and naive student Anastasia Steele, Dakota Johnson, attends an English literature course at Washington State University in Vancouver. The situation changes drastically after meeting the charming billionaire Christian Gray, Jamie Dornan. Unable to disguise the attraction, Gray reveals to Ana his passion for bondage, which prevents him from having a traditional relationship with women. Christian also persuades the girl to accept an unconstrained relationship, sanctioned by a confidentiality agreement and a submission agreement. Ana is reluctant but hopes that by spending time together, Gray can reciprocate his love and learn to build a relationship that goes beyond sexual practice.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

And it’s snowing outside!

Two very different brothers: the eternal immature musician Enzo and the serious and responsible Stefano, a stockbroker, are forced, after the death of their mother, to take care of their third child, Ciro, who suffers from a form of autism. A will, in fact, entrusts the management of Ciro to the two brothers, who will have to return to share the same roof. Taking care of Ciro will not be an easy task, but the coexistence between the three men will also bring surprises. Film directed and starring Vincenzo Salemme, with Carlo Buccirosso.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)