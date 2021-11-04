Mondovì, the new gym begins to take shape

The new gym under construction in Mondovì Piazza begins to take shape, next to the sports area of ​​the ASP. The project is in the hands of the Province as it is a gym for school use, at the service of high schools: it will finally solve a long-standing problem in the city, concerning the need for new spaces for schools, but it will be approved to host the basketball.

The construction site started at the end of April. It will be a structure of 1,680 square meters in total, with a parquet floor and a capacity of 300-400 seats for the public. The construction was awarded to a Savigliano company, the consortium “Eurotec”. It was designed to replace the old gym of Mezzavia, hit by the landslide in December 2017. The cost of the new construction, for which the Province had allocated over two and a half million euros, is around 1.6 million.

In the past weeks (READ HERE) the Province was forced to retouch the original project in some parts due to the enormous increase in raw material costs. «The price of wood has literally tripled – explains the engineer Andrea Breida, construction manager of the new gym -. This would have meant running into two problems: a significant increase in overall costs and an extension of production times, because some materials have become not only more expensive but also more difficult to find ».

The provincial councilor Pietro Danna today specifies: «The works are continuing as planned. As for the external appearance of the building, we can say that it will be the one widespread with the renderings ».