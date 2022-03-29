Monero kicks Shiba Inu a thousand times… SHIB Is XMR the cryptocurrency of the future?

photo freepik.com

The price of Monero has risen almost 40% over the last month. The cryptocurrency exchange rate is currently hovering slightly above $200, with the following days heralding further strengthening.

Monero is a cryptocurrency that runs on the Monero blockchain. It is mined using the proof-of-work algorithm, which is the same algorithm Bitcoin mining is based on. However, the Monero network uses so-called smart mining, in which the miner increases the security of the network due to the fact that the network is operated by a large number of independent people.

Having multiple different sources increases computing power while keeping the network decentralized. Smart mining allows individual miners to mine cryptocurrencies transparently, instead of encouraging them to use large farms and mining pools, which in turn always leads to centralization.

Monero is built on the principles of security, privacy, and decentralization. Cryptocurrency puts privacy and security first, and ease of use and efficiency second. The identity of the parties involved in bitcoin transactions can be traced as the blockchain is public and transparent, while Monero uses advanced cryptography to hide the identities of senders and recipients.