Money has rained down on a highway in California | Flashes

The French sports newspaper Team and the Spanish one Brand dedicated their front page today to Peng Shuai, the tennis player who last November 2 had publicly denounced having been subjected to sexual violence by former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli and who has not been seen in public since. Even the title used by the two newspapers is the same and takes up a hashtag that has been widely circulated on social networks in the last month: “Where is Peng Shuai?”.

An email had been posted on Chinese television and social networks on Wednesday that state media attributed to Peng, but for various reasons it seems that she did not write it; In the email, Peng allegedly said that he did not accuse Zhang of sexual assault, that he was well and that he had decided to spend “some time at home” to rest. Among the people who believe the email is false is Steve Simon, head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the world organization of women’s tennis, to whom the letter was addressed.

On Saturday, three photographs of Peng showing her in a home context circulated on the WeChat messaging app: a reporter from the CGTN channel, which is part of the Chinese state television CCTV, shared them on Twitter and Hu Xijin, editor of the newspaper. Global Times, another state-run media outlet, said the three photos show Peng’s “current state” according to his sources. According to some observers, however, even these photographs were disseminated by Chinese propaganda. It has also been noted that in one of the three images you can see, behind Peng, a photograph of a person disguised as Winnie the Pooh, a character who has been used for years to make fun of Chinese President Xi Jinping.