Monkeypox emergency in New York

Getty Images Monkeypox lesions

Monkeypox continues to wreak havoc on the health of thousands of Americans, but the picture seems more worrying in New York, where the authorities chose to declare a state of emergency not only because of the increase in cases of that disease, but also because the Great Apple has already become the epicenter of infections.

This was announced by New York City Health authorities who declared a public health emergency on Saturday, which already has 1,345 confirmed cases and more than 150,000 people at risk, according to an NPR report.

In his announcement, Mayor Eric Adams explained that the state of emergency will make it easier for the City to make decisions and enact orders to implement measures to curb the increase in cases and further infections.

Play

New York and San Francisco on alert for monkeypox | Telemundo News Official video of Noticias Telemundo. The Big Apple is the epicenter of the disease in the country with more than 1,200 confirmed cases. 10% of the existing vaccines were destined for this city. While on the West Coast infections continue to rise. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TLMDNoticiasYT News News Telemundo is a… 2022-07-29T13:02:50Z

“This outbreak must be addressed with urgency, action and resources, both nationally and globally, and this declaration of a public health emergency reflects the gravity of the moment,” the president said in a statement in which he also urged more vaccines. available against monkeypox. “We will continue to work with our federal partners to secure more doses as soon as they become available.”

According to ABC7, the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, also declared a state emergency to the point that the Department of health assured that monkeypox is an “imminent threat to public health”.

“After reviewing the most recent data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a statewide disaster emergency to strengthen our continued aggressive efforts to address this outbreak,” said the state president. “More than one of Every four cases of monkeypox in this country are in New York State, and we must use every tool in our arsenal as we respond.”

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of the more than 4,600 infections that have been reported throughout the United States, more than a third are in the New York region, which exceeds by more 100% to California, the second state with the most cases: 799.

Play

What is monkeypox? It is similar to smallpox but much milder. Recovery in people occurs within a few weeks and it is a virus that is usually transmitted by physical contact or body fluids. The authorities stress that the public risk is low, but advise those who notice symptoms to isolate themselves immediately. 2022-05-20T00:30:06Z

And although the majority of registered cases have occurred among men belonging to the LGBTQ community, the authorities have been clear in affirming that monkeypox is a disease that can happen to anyone and have asked not to create a stigma on this subject.

“The vast majority of cases are spread through sexual contact, and the vast majority of cases (are) among men who have sex with men,” said Dr. Mary Bassett, commissioner of the New York State Department of Health. York. “This is the community we want to protect from stigma and the alarm is also sounding”

ABC7 highlighted that despite the fact that monkeypox is not considered a fatal or deadly disease, which does have painful symptoms, the first two deaths outside of Africa were reported over the weekend, due to this outbreak, one of them in Brazil and one in Spain.

Play

Monkeypox: everything you need to know about this disease | The viewer During the last few days, people began to talk about the so-called monkeypox. This disease is not new and, although it has cases in countries in Africa and the European Union, as well as in the United States, Australia and Canada, according to the World Health Organization, as of May 21, in 14… 2022-05-24T00:41:40Z

New York City will receive 80,000 doses of the vaccine, but the call from the city’s health commissioner is for that number to increase.

“We have called for more and more vaccines to be made available to the city because we are definitely the epicenter of this,” said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, according to ABC7. “We represent more than 25% of the cases in the country, so we need a supply of vaccines commensurate with that level of impact.”