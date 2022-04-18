Upon retirement, workers registered with Social Security can claim certain Benefits. The Social Security Administration (SSA), which administers the program and the payments, sends money each month to retired workers.

The amount that is sent varies each year thanks to the increase in the cost of living adjustment (COLA, for its acronym in English), which is regulated annually taking into account inflation rates so as not to affect the purchasing power of the beneficiaries.

This year’s COLA had one of the largest increases in recent years due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, so beneficiaries will receive larger payments than last year.

Monthly checks of $2,753 in the USA | Latest news, requirements and possible payment dates, today, April 17

With the COLA increase of 5.9%, median payments for retired individuals increased to $1,657 per month and $2,753 for married couples. Here we share more information about the requirements to apply and receive these payments.

Social Security Benefits: Payment Dates

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI), another program administered by the SSA, as well as retirees who began receiving their SSI payments before May 1997, receive their benefits on the first days of each month, so the April’s payment has already been sent to you. The rest of the checks are sent according to the birthday of the recipients.

Payments are sent on the second Wednesday of each month for beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and the 10th.who received their money on April 13.

The rest of the payments are scheduled as follows:

April 20: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between 11 and 20 (third Wednesday of each month).

April 27: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between 21 and 31 (fourth Wednesday of each month)

