More complete Nerazzurri, more beautiful Rossoneri. For Pioli and Inzaghi it is time to win- Corriere.it

It was a very good derby between two well-managed teams: Inter are a calmer team, Milan need to pick up the pace. The decisive episode was the penalty missed by Lautaro, indeed saved by Tatarusanu

The finish is also beautiful, with the tiredness that created spaces. The central episode is the penalty missed by Lautaro, even if it is more correct to say that the penalty was saved by Tatarusanu.



Milan would not have deserved to lose. Inter are a calm and substantial team. It is very easy to create scoring chances. Lautaro, even if he often remains unspoken, weighs more than Ibrahimovic and Leao. Not so Dzeko. Milan need to give rhythm to their game and to press high. But there is a lot of quality on the pitch, at least for our championship. The result is of little use to both, but to pass a direct match without paying anything in the standings is always a conquest.

If anything, Inter that is undergoing too much a start of draws, the seven points from Milan and Napoli do not have a technical explanation, they are too many. He paid for the change of ownership. Today I believe that Inter are complete. Not huge, but at the highest level, he can win or lose any game. Milan is more beautiful and didactic, even more daring. In possession of the ball he plays 2-4-4 except to keep Kessie for protection. Today he missed the easy goal, essentially Ibrahimovic. I would say that Milan continues to grow, Inter already ready but far in the standings. I did not understand the first penalty, who made a foul on whom. Net the second. Until ten years ago, different football was played, where contact was expected. It was played for a hundred years. Today the contact is always to be punished. I don’t think we can go on like this. This in general.

Returning to the derby, two great Italian teams remain, very well guided not only on the tactical level, but also in the small game tricks. Inzaghi and Pioli won little in their youth, but they arrived at their right time. They can start. Meanwhile, Napoli a little tired. He scored 18 goals in his first seven games, only five in his last five. There is less brilliance. Osimhen is always important but no longer a novelty, he hasn’t scored in four games. There are few spares up to par. Mourinho instead confuses Roma. Change patterns, change men and change opinions on their ethics. If there is a company talk to him. Even a great technician must be guided or only rely on himself.