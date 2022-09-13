more municipal deputies call for Putin’s resignation

As Ukraine continues to liberate swaths of Russian-occupied territory in the east, presidential military adviser Oleksiy Arestovych says the country’s counteroffensive has “slowed down slightly.”

“The counter-offensive continues, but it has slowed down slightly because most of the Ukrainian forces are fighting to capture the city of Lyman, to open our way to the Luhansk region. We will intensify our attacks and liberate new territories in a different way,” he said. CNN’s Becky Anderson in an interview.

Lyman, a major railway hub, is about 60 kilometers west of the strategically important Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that Ukrainian forces have seized 6,000 square kilometers of land since the beginning of the month. His adviser also said they carried out a raid operation that liberated “more than 300 towns in four days.”

“We have carefully prepared for this. It has taken months of planning. We have used reconnaissance and precision, we have turned to our allies, especially the US military, for information about it, and we have used Western weapons,” Zelensky added. .

During the recent offensive, Ukrainian forces managed to capture Russian weapons that would support some three brigades in their fighting, Arestovych told CNN. He also said that Russia suffered “enormous casualties” and lost some soldiers Ukraine had captured as prisoners of war. Asked by CNN if they will be granted the rights granted by the Geneva Convention, he said “absolutely.”

“We are a European army and a European country, we follow international law. We do not break the Geneva Convention or other international conventions on the rules of war… We give them rights and the ability to call home, their mothers and fathers … and to talk to journalists if they want,” Arestovych continued.

Arestovych said Ukrainian forces used disinformation to trick Russian soldiers on the battlefield into thinking they were going to attack at Kherson.

“They thought we were going to start the main attack on the city of Kherson. We did start our attack on Kherson, but it was an assisted attack, not the main one. The main hit was in the east of our country, and the Russians were completely surprised.” because two months earlier we were only talking about the Kherson region. That is why we liberated in four days a territory that the Russians tried to hold for about four months,” he said.