More than 46,000 tickets sold in one week • On your screen

Spider-Man: No Way Home It became a complete success at the box office, achieving totally spectacular and pre-pandemic data, and it is something that is equally expected from the next Marvel movie, this time from Disney. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has exceeded 46,000 tickets sold in Spain in one week. The production will hit theaters next Wednesday, May 6.

This new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be a game changer, adding a new layer and unlocking the monstrosity of the Multiverse. They will push the boundaries like never before. We will travel into the unknown with the help of Doctor Strange, who, with the help of allies, both known and unknown, will traverse alternate realities to face a new adversary.

Perhaps the 46,000 entries do not seem like many, but if we tell you that Avengers: Infinity War sold about 32,000 tickets in the same period? This production is going to be absolutely insane. The presale of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in its first 24 hours it was about 30,000 entries. Only two Disney titles have surpassed this figure before: Star Wars: The Force Awakens (49,000 entries in 24 hours) and Avengers: Endgame(80,000 entries in 24 hours).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.