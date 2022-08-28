more than 5 thousand dollars are left in three days

The Minister of People’s Power for Tourism, Alí ​​Ernesto Padrón Paredes, assured that with the start of flights for shopping tourism between Cuba and Venezuela, specifically on the Havana-Margarita Island route, Cubans were leaving thousands of dollars as daily collection in these shops.

According to this report, these connections are made twice a week between both nations and in the coming weeks, it should be expanded with more routes from the Cuban capital to Punto Fijo, in Venezuela, also with the same objective as the so-called “mules.” Cuban women leave thousands of dollars in Venezuelan businesses.

“This is a high-end tourism, the average purchase of Cuban tourism is three thousand, four thousand and five thousand dollars in four days,” said the official of Nicolás Maduro.

Since mid-August, Cuban travel agencies, such as Cubatur, have announced the possibility of traveling to Isla Margarita for shopping tourism, with just a tourist card that they sell in these Cuban facilities.

“The sale of tourist packages for 3, 4 or 7 nights began, to the Margarita Islands, Venezuela. The flights will begin on August 23 and will depart, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from Havana. Come to our desk at 23 and L, at the Hotel Habana Libre, to make your reservation”, they point out from Cubatur.

Shopping tourism in Venezuela

According to some media, with a stopover in Caracas, and through the Estelar airline, Cubans can purchase these packages, which are sold in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) at a cost between 700 and 870 dollars or MLC.

They explain that the shopping package includes round-trip airfare, half-board accommodation in a hotel, three transportation connections to shopping centers on Isla Margarita to shop, and includes two 23-kilo suitcases free of charge.