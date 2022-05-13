‘Mortal Kombat 2’ Will Include This Video Game Fan-Favorite Character – CINEMABLEND

The new installment of the saga has Jeremy Slater as a screenwriter and has already announced that they are talking about how to introduce this new champion in the sequel.

Mortal Kombat 2 will feature one of the fan-favorite characters from the video game. This has been confirmed by Jeremy Slater, who has joined the sequel to Mortal Kombat as a screenwriter. Slater, who has been the writer of the series of Marvel Moon Knight, has spoken about the new installment of the saga that adapts the famous fighting video games and has confirmed that Johnny Cage will appear in Mortal Kombat 2. Of course, for now he is not entirely sure how important it will be in history.

“Johnny Cage is one of my favorite characters, and I think that promise is based on the way the first movie ends with Cole saying, ‘Okay, my next stop is recruiting Johnny.’ includes in the sequel would be very strange”, Explain. “It’s still a bit up in the air how much of him is going to be included, it’s something we’re working on right now. But yeah, I love Johnny and I’d love to do the definitive version of him, if possible, and take everything that’s fun of the character and bring it into real action.

On the other hand, Slater has also talked about other characters that the sequel could introduce. “If the first movie introduces 10 characters, you don’t necessarily have to introduce another 10 because then you’re working with 20 people on a movie and it becomes kind of like parades of cameos. You have to go through and choose: Who are your three or four favorite heroes? Who are your three or four favorite villains?” she states.

See slide show slide show ‘Mortal Kombat’: 24 behind-the-scenes images to make you feel like another champion 24 images

When the writer has continued to talk about the importance of giving characters enough screen time, he has mentioned names like Erron Black, Kitana Y D’Vorah. “You don’t want Erron Black walking out the back and everyone saying, ‘Yeah. That’s him.’ […] you want to be sure you have a story to tell,” he concludes.

From Ryan Reynolds to Charlie Hunnam: Who will be Johnny Cage?

Johnny Cage does not appear in Mortal Kombat, but as Slater points out, the ending of the film anticipates its appearance in the future. After what Cole Young (Lewis Tan) defeat the enemies of Outworld Along with the rest of the champions, the protagonist states that he is going on a trip and the camera moves showing a poster in which the name of Johnny Cage can be read. So fans could see Cole in Hollywood to recruit him.

In video games, Johnny Cage is a action movie star, martial arts expert, and one of the seven original characters in the franchise. Since the premiere of Mortal Kombat, fans have been talking about their favorite actors for the role. One of the most popular is Ryan Reynolds. Even the protagonist of dead pool He responded to the proposal with his funny style and took the opportunity to do some publicity. Another candidate is Charlie Hunnam.

In addition to Johnny Cage, another of the characters that fans want to see in the sequel is Kitana and the favorite to play her, according to fans, is Gal Gadot.

Mortal Kombat raised more than $83 million around the world.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter