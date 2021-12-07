Mortal Shell is standard version without the PS5 update

On the day of the release of the new PlayStation Plus games in December 2021, the developers of Mortal Shell clarify what we had already noticed from the promotional images released by Sony: Mortal Shell is offered in a standard version and not in the richer Enhanced Edition for PS5.

Mortal Shell for PS4 obviously it can also be played on PlayStation 5 in backward compatibility but without the improvements of the Enhanced edition for PS5 such as support for 4K and 60fps, compatibility with DualSense and in general an improved technical sector.

The update is free for owners of the original game but this does not apply to the PlayStation Plus edition, which cannot be upgraded to the Ehnanced version for free. It is not the first time that we are faced with a similar situation, for example even the PlayStation Plus version of Final Fantasy VII Remake cannot be updated to the Intergrade edition.

This month the PlayStation Plus lineup also includes LEGO DC Super-Villains And Godfall Challenger Edition, an abridged edition of the game that features only the Endgame content but not the campaign. In Asia, Judgment is also included in the PlayStation Plus subscription in December, who knows that the SEGA game may not be one of the next candidates for the Instant Game Collection in the West as well.