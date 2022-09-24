Moscow alone at UN meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot get away with it,” the head of US diplomacy said yesterday at the UN Security Council at a meeting dedicated to Ukraine, in which his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, only and cornered, he refuted Western accusations.

“The international order that we are here trying to save is being shattered before our eyes,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his colleagues at this extraordinary mini-serial meeting. “We cannot let President Putin get away with it,” he stressed.

Lavrov, with whom Blinken has refused to meet since the February 24 invasion, and who did not even sit at the Council table when his counterparts spoke, preferring to leave a junior in his place and leave the room when he gave his speech, refuted the Western accusations and blamed the government in kyiv, which he accused of being “Russophobic”.

“The United States and its allies, with the collusion of international human rights organizations, have been covering up the crimes of the kyiv regime,” Lavrov accused of reports of abuses by Russian military forces.

“kyiv owes its impunity to its Western partners”, and accused the “Nazi totalitarian state” of kyiv and Ukraine’s impunity for its acts since 2014 and assured that the decision to launch the special military operation -Moscow has always rejected that it is of an invasion – was “inevitable”.

But the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, confronted his Russian counterpart and told him that “they will never win this war.” “Today every Ukrainian is a weapon ready to defend Ukraine,” he stressed.

France, the current president of the Security Council, called this meeting to demand that Russia be held accountable. “There is no peace without justice,” French foreign minister Catherine Colonna told reporters.

On Wednesday, Westerners stepped up attacks on Moscow following Putin’s announcement to mobilize 300,000 reservists to relaunch the offensive in Ukraine in the face of setbacks on the ground in recent weeks and his willingness to use “all means” to its scope to win the war, in a veiled threat to nuclear weapons. The European Union announced new sanctions against Moscow’s interests.

“Cruelties”

The evidence of human rights violations in Ukraine is overwhelming: summary executions, sexual violence, torture and other inhuman and degrading treatment count civilians and prisoners of war in Russian-controlled areas.

in points

Nuremberg.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, who opened an investigation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion on February 24, said that “in his opinion, the echoes of Nuremberg should be heard today”, referring to the German city where a group of Nazi leaders were tried for crimes against humanity.