Motagua, one step away from overcoming its most negative streak in recent years

2022-04-04

is the worst Motagua of the last decade. The numbers speak for themselves. The Cyclone had used to be a highly competitive team and good football in the Era Diego Vazquezhowever, after the dismissal of the Argentine, the blues have fallen into the abyss.

It was the end of February that the Motagüense board of directors decided to dispatch the most winning DT in its history in the midst of the dispute over the Closure 2022this without having his replacement tied up, which caused him to go to an inexperienced Cesar Obando that, although it started “well”, ended up being a disaster.

The “Baby” began his stage on the bench of the Eagles with a controversial victory against marathon (2-1) on date 8. On the following date they succumbed in Tocoa (they fell 2-1 vs. Real Society), then lost to Real Spain at home (0-2) and the torture continued in La Ceiba (Lifetime 2-0).