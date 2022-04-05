Motagua, one step away from overcoming its most negative streak in recent years
2022-04-04
is the worst Motagua of the last decade. The numbers speak for themselves. The Cyclone had used to be a highly competitive team and good football in the Era Diego Vazquezhowever, after the dismissal of the Argentine, the blues have fallen into the abyss.
It was the end of February that the Motagüense board of directors decided to dispatch the most winning DT in its history in the midst of the dispute over the Closure 2022this without having his replacement tied up, which caused him to go to an inexperienced Cesar Obando that, although it started “well”, ended up being a disaster.
The “Baby” began his stage on the bench of the Eagles with a controversial victory against marathon (2-1) on date 8. On the following date they succumbed in Tocoa (they fell 2-1 vs. Real Society), then lost to Real Spain at home (0-2) and the torture continued in La Ceiba (Lifetime 2-0).
For that last match, the signing of the Argentine coach had already been announced hernan “The Total” medinawho arrived in Tegucigalpa on March 24 and since then has orchestrated the club, but which he still does not direct after not having the documents that allow him to be registered in the League National.
This made him unavailable for Saturday’s game against Victoryby the date 12 of Closurewhere they added their fourth loss in a row (1-0), equaling their worst streak in recent years.
In addition to this deficit, Obando he could only add three goals while on the blue bench; two by Roberto Moreira against Marathón (one penalty) and another by Wesly Decas in Tocoa.
– El Clásico would revive them or sink them –
Motagua has one last chance to stop being the laughingstock of the championship, because on Wednesday they will host the derby against Olimpia, who will not have their coach Pablo Lavallen (expulsion).
However, “The Total” Nor is his debut with the blues certain, so they would continue on the field with “Nene” in command for one more date.
The last time that the Cyclone had such a lousy record was in the 2011-2012 Apertura under the leadership of Mexican Pepe Treviño, who in his defense, played the three classics among the four defeats:
October 12, 2011: Tegucigalpa: Motagua 0-2 Real Spain
October 16, 2011: Tegucigalpa: Motagua 1-4 Marathon
October 23, 2011: Puerto Cortes: Platense 1-0 Motagua
October 30, 2011: Tegucigalpa: Motagua 0-1 Olimpia