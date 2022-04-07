Mother strangles her son in the US, assaults another and injures herself after paranoid ideas about the Russia-Ukraine War

A Wisconsin mother of Russian descent who was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son was becoming increasingly paranoid about the war in ukraineauthorities said.

NBC News reported that Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, of Sheboygan Falls, allegedly strangled her youngest son until he was unconscious on March 30, causing fatal injuries.

He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Authorities identified the minor as Oliver Hitchcock.

The media indicated that Hitchcock confessed to investigators that he strangled his youngest son and also held his 11-year-old son’s head underwater in a bathtub and stabbed himself in the chestaccording to the complaint.

She mentioned that when she held the 11-year-old’s head underwater in the bathroom, it was “to scare him into understanding that his life was in danger.”

“He stated that he told the children that they needed to wake up and see what was going on around them,” the complaint says.

According to The New York Post, the eldest son had found his brother’s lifeless body on the floor of his bedroom while “his mother was in bed with a large knife,” according to the complaint.

The screams of the surviving boy woke up his father and he hastened to make futile attempts to save Oliver, who was declared dead two days lateraccording to the legal documents.

The mother also tried to take a painkiller overdose and stabbed himself in the chest in an attempt to “cut out his heart,” he later told police.

“Concerned for Hitchcock’s mental health, while watching about the war in Ukraine”

According to the outlet, the names of the children and their father were not provided in the criminal complaint, but instead were referred to as Victim 1 and Victim 2 and Witness 1.

“Hitchcock’s mother lived in Russia and … Witness 1 was concerned about Hitchcock’s state of mind while watching the Russian-Ukrainian war on television,” the complaint says.

Witness 1 also stated that Hitchcock did not have any previously diagnosed mental illness. According to the complaint, “in the past few days, Hitchcock also wanted to buy survival gear, such as a camping stove and fuel, and he also wanted to buy knives and guns.” But the husband “said no to the knives and guns, but she went and bought extra food as well as a camping stove and fuel with Hitchcock so she would feel safe.”

“He complained that he couldn’t book a flight to Russia”

“Hitchcock also complained that she couldn’t book a flight to Russia to see her parents, which made her angry. She said she felt the Russo-Ukrainian war made Hitchcock worse than ever and that she started drinking alcohol.”

According to the complaint, Hitchcock told authorities that he had been unable to sleep.

“I guess I accomplished what I set out to do”

According to The New York Post, “She was already in the Sheboygan County Jail when officers visited her to tell her that her son had died two days after the attack. ‘Well, I guess I accomplished what I set out to do then,'” he responded in a “calm tone” before he “began to cry softly,” according to the complaint.”

In addition, he admitted to violently attacking his children and stabbing himself with a knife.

“She also said that people were looking at her strangely and felt that they were looking at her like a Russian spy,” the complaint stated. She added that she was worried “people on the dark web would take her children and do bad things to them.”

The complaint says that Hitchcock and her husband have been married for 15 years.

Eric Hitchcock, 51, of Scottsdale, Arizona, is Oliver’s uncle and the brother of the children’s father. He told NBC News on Wednesday that the family is still trying to deal with what happened, especially since she had never been violent with her children.

He said his brother called his wife’s parents in Russia on Tuesday and spoke to them through a translator. His father, who is a “strong Russian,” said Eric Hitchcock, was devastated. “He never shows emotion, he burst into tears.”

As Hitchcock was being led out of the courtroom on Tuesday, WTMJ reported that she looked at her husband and said, “I’m so sorry. I do not know what happened”.

NBC affiliate WTMJ in Milwaukee reported that Hitchcock was being held on $1 million bail. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

