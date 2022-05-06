Mother’s Day: five movies to watch with your mom on her day | Mother’s Day 2022 | Moms | May 8 | revtli | ANSWERS

This May 8th we celebrate the Mother’s Day, exclusive festivity to honor our parents. For those of you who like more homey entertainment, we’ve put together a list of 5 movies about motherhood to watch on the date.

“Mother’s day”

This 2016 film stars three renowned artists: Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Julia Roberts. It is precisely the celebration of a Mother’s Day in which three moms (played by the aforementioned actresses) and a widowed father go through all kinds of vicissitudes. Not to be missed.

“18 gifts”

This 2020 Italian film tells the story of a sick mother with terminal cancer who decides to leave her daughter 18 gifts, which she will receive on each of her birthdays until she comes of age. It stars Vittoria Puccini, Benedetta Porcaroli and Edoardo Leo.

“dumpling”

Released in 2018, this film with Danielle Macdonald, Jennifer Aniston and Odeya Rush tells the story of an overweight teenager who, to prove that he can meet everyone’s expectations, enters a contest organized by his mother, a former queen of beautiful.

“More than mothers”

Three moms (Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett and Felicity Huffman) who are best friends discover that in order to get ahead they have to let go of a lot of things and rediscover who they really are. The hard movie is from 2019.

“moxie”

It is a drama that tells the story of a shy young woman who, inspired by her mother’s past and the confidence that a new friend gives her, denounces the sexism that exists in her school. The film was released this 2021 and has as main actors Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai and Patrick Schwarzenegger.