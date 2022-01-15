Moto G Stylus 2022 shown online! Here are the features of Motorola’s future smartphone

For some time Motorola has been working on a new smartphone that will probably be presented in the short term under the name of Moto G Stylus 2022. The well-known leaker 91Mobiles has unveiled what the technical specifications and design of the smartphone should be.

Moto G Stylus: design and specifications

According to the leak, the smartphone will mount a perforated display with the lower bezel thicker than the other sides of the phone. On the back we find a back cover of colour gold with a traffic light camera module enclosed in an oval island. The side of the phone characterized by the presence of the fingerprint sensor integrated in the on and off button. From the published renderings we obviously also notice the presence of the nib smart or stylus that is inserted into the bottom smartphone.

Regarding the technical specifications, several rumors have appeared. According to the leak Moto G Stylus 2022 monter un 6.58 inch IPS LCD display inches with resolution FHD + and a refresh rate at 90Hz. The device could carry the SoC on board Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G of Qualcomm together with maximum 6GB of RAM e 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD.

Side cameras Moto G Stylus 2022 will likely be equipped with a main cam from 50MP, an ultrawide from 8MP and probably a macro sensor from 2MP. As for connectivity, we expect support at 5G networks new generation and software with Android 12 ready to use. The battery will have a capacity of 4,500 mAh and support fast charging.