MotoGP, Dall’Igna: “With Dovizioso the confidence is over, the riders make the difference”

The numbers don’t say everything, but a lot. This was the best season for Ducati in terms of number of podiums, 24 for 5 different riders, it was the manufacturer who won the most (7 races), for the first time in MotoGP he put three riders on the podium and in each GP ‘was at least one Desmosedici in the front row.

“I’m happy with the work we’ve all done together this year “ he says satisfied Gigi Dall’Igna, the general manager of the racing reds. The Venetian engineer had arrived in Borgo Panigale in difficult times, but now ‘his’ bike is the reference in the category. “True, when I arrived the bike wasn’t very competitive, but we have improved year after year – continues – Now it adapts to different driving styles, we have been competitive in all the races. We are happy, but we have not yet reached the final destination“ smiles.

Any regrets about not having won the drivers’ title?

“You can’t have any after a season like this, will go down in history as one of our best. With hindsight you can do a thousand conspiracies, but they are of very little use. THEor I’m glad I contributed to afare to grow a rider and a bike that will be able to play as protagonists not in the next, but in the next few years. This is the most important thing”.

“Bagnaia, Martin and Bastianini did a fantastic job, I expected more continuity from Miller”

Are you talking about Bagnaia, is he the driver who surprised you the most?

“I think both he and Martin and Bastianini have done a fantastic job. Jorge took pole position in his second race, won his debut season, it’s not easy at all. Pecco was incredible, in the last part of the season he was probably the best rider, he won 4 races out of 6 and it could have been 5 without the crash in Misano. He keeps improving, when he has reached a very high level he still manages to take a step forward, that’s what surprised me the most. Enea had the 2019 bike and even with that he managed to do some brilliant races, in the final he is as competitive as the best. Must progress in trial ” .

You didn’t mention Miller.

“Given his experience, he was the pilot called to do a little more. However, the pilot’s job is not easy and often the goal is not reached due to some banality. Jack has won two races, he has often been on the podium, but we expected more continuity from him. However, we are convinced that he is a strong rider and that he does not lack anything to play for something important “.

The Ducati now goes well with everyone, while before it seemed like a ‘rider eater’. Has it become the easiest bike?

“Also in the past we had won with different riders, Lorenzo, Petrucci, Iannone, many had done well, like Bautista, we didn’t do well just this season. As always it is a set of things, but my goal has never been to make a bike that goes well with just one rider“.

But last year she seemed to have a thousand problems, now she was almost perfect.

“There is never a single piece that puts the whole puzzle in place. Last year we had come to an end to a story (with Dovizioso ed) and there was no longer that mutual trust which is important to achieve certain results. This season the relationship between technicians and drivers has been rebuilt and vice versa, this has made the difference. The bike has grown and our riders, especially Bagnaia, have taken a step forward “.

Valentino would like to try it too.

“I haven’t talked to him yet, but asking him something right now would be unintelligent because I don’t know his relationship with Yamaha and if he has any plans with them. It is right to let him decide, he knows that in this world he can do whatever he wants“.

“Technique is nothing without the right driver”

Does the rider still make a difference in MotoGP?

“He is the real player, I am convinced of that. Technique is nothing if you don’t have the right driver“.

Does seeing your riders change bikes and struggle, however, convince you of the goodness of your project?

“Statistically it was like that, but Lorenzo too had struggled to adapt to Ducati, even if he later succeeded. From a human point of view, however, it does not give me satisfaction, for example I am fond of Petucci and I was sorry to see him in difficulty. From a professional point of view, however, it is a small clue, but I prefer the Valencia hat-trick for confirmation“.

What is still missing from the Desmosedici?

“This season we have had some good performances, but also some shortcomings. I’m not happy with entering the fast corners, as happened in Assen and Qatar, we will try to improve in that area. Turning is a problem I have had since my arrival and I want to solve it, we have also improved it year after year. Then, in the end, it is the riders who have to make the difference and this year they have succeeded“.

“Eight Ducatis on the track bring more advantages than problems”

In 2022 there will be 8 Ducatis on the track, will it be a problem?

“They may seem like a lot, but the advantages are more than the problems. Statistical data is important for development and the more you have the better, it allows you to better understand what to do. Managing 8 bikes rather than 6 is just a matter of organization and Ducati has the ability to do so“.

What will we see in these tests in Jerez?

“Quite normal things, evolutions of parts that we had already tried and put aside to develop them more calmly. Furthermore we will have the 2022 engine, which will be completely new and not yet in its final version. Bagnaia and Milller will have one each, while the Pramac team will have one that the two drivers will share“.

“Stoner coach? Too hard to do”

There has been a lot of talk about Stoner as a coach, is it just a dream?

“It is very complicated to start a collaboration with a person who lives and has their family on the other side of the bike. I am pragmatic, it’s too difficult to do“.

Are you already thinking about the new MotoE made in Ducati?

“It’s something new and I think it will be a good story to write. An engineer has so many things to have fun with, I can’t wait to work on them“.