MotoGP, Martin: “I met Stoner, he seems to have made a pact with the devil”

Before the start of the Portimao weekend, Jorge Martin had admitted that he had thought about retiring after the bad April accident suffered on the Portuguese circuit that had forced him to give up several GPs this year. Despite this, the Spaniard showed great strength during the first 2 days of the weekend of the Algarve GP, crowning them with an excellent fourth position in qualifying that will allow him to start immediately in front of his teammate Johann Zarco.

“This result gives me proof of the mental strength I can have. This is a good thing for the future. I came here with some fear, because I was afraid and didn’t want to come, but I know I can face it and overcome it because I almost forgot about the accident – Martin explained – It is true that in that corner, when I tried to enter very quickly and saw that the bike moved a little bit, I went a bit wide instead of continuing to enter the corner. I still miss something, but starting fourth is incredible, every time I am closer. I am improving and I continue to understand the category. I’m two tenths from pole on a difficult track for me ”.

Martin admitted that the podium goal attracts him a lot and that tomorrow’s race will see many protagonists: “Victory is very difficult but I’m not ruling out anything. Normally in FP4 I struggle and then I am able to have a better pace in the race. Following Pecco I didn’t feel bad. I think we will have a great race and fight for the podium, which would be the best, but to finish in the top five or six would be great. – he said – I see everyone in a very similar way, we are all close. I don’t think it will be a group race, in MotoGP it is difficult for it to be like that with the trails and all the rest, but I see it as more balanced than other races. I see the Ducatis very well, but it is clear that Pecco has something more, same thing for Quartararo. The first 10-12 laps will still be close ”.

Martin also replied to those who asked him what the grip of the Portuguese track is like, also considering the statements made by Pol Espargaró who considers the grip surprisingly low: “It’s his problem, I think the grip is good, after 5-6 laps you start to feel some slip but I don’t think the level of grip is low here, I think we have good maps for tomorrow. I struggle a bit to find the ideal map for my driving style but we are getting closer session after session ”.

Jorge also spoke about Stoner, after having expressed, yesterday, the desire to have some advice from him: “I have photos with many riders, because in 2006 I was in Valencia and I saw them all. It’s cool to see those photos and review them now that I’m in MotoGP. I didn’t talk to him much, but I showed him the photo and he liked it. I told him it was identical, it seems he made a pact with the devil, but I didn’t have time to ask him for advice ”.

In the last two races, the goal of Rookie of the Year will be played with Enea Bastianini: “It does not represent a stimulus, I face the weekend like everyone else, it is not something that takes my sleep away. This weekend was complicated for me, being able to be in the fight is more than enough“. To Sky, then he added: “I would like to conquer it, I have never succeeded in my career and this is the last opportunity I have, but I will give 100% as always and that is enough for me”.