MotoGP / Red flag explained: Oliveira had lost consciousness – Moto

The Algarve Grand Prix, held yesterday in Portimao, ended with a thrill, unfortunately not linked to the battles on the track but to a dangerous accident that involved the two KTMs of Iker Lecuona And Miguel Oliveira. At first it was the conditions of the Portuguese driver that caused concern, which frightened the race direction to such an extent that the Red flag, decreeing the conclusion of the race with a couple of laps in advance of the expected count. Fortunately, shortly after the race stopped, the images showed that Oliveira was moving and was – relatively – well.

Several have wondered why the red flag was given, given that the dynamics of the accident did not seem worse than others seen in many races over the years. The explanation is that the 26-year-old Lusitanian had lost consciousness for a few moments after impact. For this reason it was preferred to stop the activity on the track, allowing a safe intervention on the KTM centaur. “After Sunday’s race, I had a medical check-up – explained Oliveira in an audio note sent to the site Motorcycle Sports – nothing irregular was found in any of the tests. This of course is good. We need to check for any symptoms that may arise in the next few days, but everything seems to be positive “, he added.

“What a pity – he then concluded, commenting on the development of the GP until the crash – the race was going much better than in all the previous sessions of the weekend. I was hoping to finish in the top ten after a good start and I am a bit disappointed with the accident, but we are moving forward and we hope to have a good final race in Valencia “.