Motor TPL policy in net decrease, but not for everyone. Here is the map

Among many increases there is good news: the RCA in some regions drops by a lot.

That’s where in a time of big increases like this, insurance comes at a hefty cost, but luckily it’s decreasing in some regions. For a family, the cost of insurance is a significant cost. Furthermore, it is also a question of understanding what level of car we are talking about. In fact, for a large-displacement car you can get to spend a lot of money. But the Segugio.it portal, which deals precisely with searching for the most convenient car policies for users, offers at least good news from this point of view. Apparently the costs of RCA insurance have come down and even a lot. On average this year we are at a sort of historical low for this item of expenditure of Italian families.

Here is the ranking

In fact, if there are Italian regions in which there has actually been a significant drop in this cost, there are others in which there has not been a decrease. As mentioned, we are talking about a very different situation. In first place there is Calabria which registers a -22.7%, then we have Liguria with -16.6%. Following is Trentino-Alto Adige for which a decrease of -15.6% is reported. In Campania there is a -15.4% and in Piedmont -14.7%. In all the others the decrease is more contained, but still interesting because it fluctuates around 10%. Only the Val d’Aosta and the Marches report a more contained decrease.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: The yellow of the Ecobonus burned in 24 hours. The dealers got it

The certainly positive data that emerges from this particular ranking, in addition to the general decrease in cost, is the transversality of the drops that do not appear to be more localized in specific areas of the country, but are well distributed.

Read also: Meta (new Facebook) too convoluted: users prefer the immediacy of TikTok

In short, no area appears privileged over the others.