Mourning for former competitor GF Vip and Dancing with the Stars: his brother is dead

A former competitor of GF Vip and Dancing with the Stars has made public his unexpected mourning: his brother has died. The causes of death will be ascertained with an autopsy: this is who it is and what happened.

In some families, sport is not just a hobby, but it is the true glue that holds everyone together and makes them grow. Michael proudly remembers how mom Jessica thought him better than his brother Fabio in practicing judo: he was faster in his moves, as well as having greater technical precision.

Martial arts inspired Michael and Fabio’s youth. When the former won the youth championships, Fabio immediately ran to give him a belt with his savings judoka. Michael inspired for his younger brother, who understood that he too could aspire to sporting victory. Not many years later, in fact, Fabio became Olympic champion of judo.

Dead brother of former competitor GF Vip: what happened

The very strong bond between Michael and Fabio Basile, cemented by the common passion for judo, had made them inseparable. The Olympic champion had also been a competitor of Dancing with the Stars and the Big Brother in 2018, before returning to his sporting passion. Suddenly Michael stopped answering the phone one morning.

The worried family went to look for him at home, where they found him lifeless. At the moment the hypothesis is that Michael had a cardiac arrest, but it will be the autopsy to dispel any doubts. Mom takes it out on social media: “Hi Michael, you were so fragile… Even when you grew up you were: hard on the outside and soft on the inside“.

Here is the message of goodbye from Fabio to Michael: