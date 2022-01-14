Movieplayer Awards 2022: Dune and Squid Game triumph

All the winners of the 2022 Movieplayer.it Awards announced: best film is Dune, but space also for Squid Game and some surprises …

Also this year a great participation in Movieplayer Awards has created a lot of surprises in winners of our magazine, rewarding profoundly different but very varied products, a sign of a season that is truly rich in good cinema. Among the winners Dune, which has obtained the heaviest prizes, and Squid Game, almost ace winner in the field of television series.

The real winner of the year is probably Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s film nominated for three Golden Globes and one of the titles that will have its say at the next Academy Awards 2022. In addition to the award for Best Film, Denis Villeneuve takes home the one for Best Director, but also wins in the Best Technical Contribution category, beating the giants of Marvel, and in that of Best Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film. Another of the winners of the year was undoubtedly Diabolik of the Manetti Bros, who took home three awards, one for Best Italian Film, one for Best Soundtrack and one for Best Supporting Actor, Valerio Mastandrea.

Oscar 2022: updated list of favorites in the main categories

Diabolik: Luca Marinelli in a sequence

There is also room for a couple of titles that caused a furore in the last year of the awards, but arrived late here in Italy: the Best Leading Actor is, in fact, Anthony Hopkins thanks to his masterful performance in The Father – Nothing is as it seems; Best Actress of the Year is Frances McDormand, who has already won multiple awards thanks to her performance in Nomadland. “Only” an award, finally, for It was the hand of God, which triumphs in Best Screenplay, ex-aequo with The Last Duel.

A scene from Squid Game

In the television department, to dominate is Squid Game, the Netflix series that has become a cult in a few weeks around the world: Best TV Series of the Year, Best New TV Series, Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (Lee Jung- Jae), Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Oh Yeung-Su) and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Jung Ho-Yeon). Huge success also for Sex Education, which takes home the award for Best Comedy Series and Best Teen Series. Tear along the edges, the beloved Zerocalcare show, returns home with two virtual statuettes, the one for the Best Animated Series and the Best Italian Series.

But here are all the winners of the 2022 Movieplayer Awards: