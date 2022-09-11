Movies of the actor that you will find on the streaming platform – Metro World News

brendan fraser He has regained popularity in the film industry thanks to his performance in the film “The Whale” which received a standing ovation for 6 minutes at the Venice Film Festival.

That is why the interest of users to revisit The actor’s films in cinema have been reflected on streaming transmission platforms.

Below you will find the films that are within the catalog of platforms such as Netflix and HBOMax.

Brendan Fraser Movies on Netflix

The mummy (1,2 and 3)

The trilogy of films about the mummy starring Fraser are available on the streaming platform.

These horror-adventure films center around an ancient Egyptian priest, who is accidentally resurrected, bringing with him a potent curse, and the ensuing effort of heroic archaeologists to stop it.

Gimme Shelter (2013)

It is an independent film starring Vanessa Hudgens, starring Brendan Fraser as the father of a pregnant teen who learns to break ties with his past and embrace his future after he takes refuge in a homeless youth shelter. (see trailer)

Brendan Fraser Movies on HBO Max

Furry Revenge (2010)

Synopsis: The forest animals start a war against the landowner, whose latest project threatens their habitat. (see trailer)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

Synopsis: Bugs the Rabbit tries to find Daffy Duck after losing his job and travels to Las Vegas with a man, looking for luck. Great adventures await.

Not a false step (2021)

Synopsis: In 1954 Detroit, petty criminals are hired to steal a document. The heist goes wrong and the search for who has hired them, and for what purpose, leads them to all strata of society at the time. (see trailer)

The Poisonous Rose (2019)

Synopsis: A Los Angeles private investigator takes on a seemingly routine missing person case in his hometown of Galveston, Texas, where he becomes embroiled in a complex web of crimes. (see trailer)