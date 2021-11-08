Moviola Napoli Verona: all the arbitration errors of Ayroldi

Latest news. It’s over 1-1 there Serie A Napoli Verona match, which was played yesterday in the late afternoon at Diego Armando Maradona stadium: to the advantage of Simeone Giovanni’s goal answered By Lorenzo, but the result did not go beyond the draw, preventing Napoli from gaining points over Milan.

The first place in the standings is safe, but in the Neapolitan environment the discontent for the race direction of thereferee Ayroldi, who yesterday managed the game in a controversial way to say the least, committing serious mistakes and demonstrating a general inadequacy to the Serie A stage.

In attached video, the slow motion of GeMa video shows one by one the disputed episodes, revealing the errors by referee Ayroldi.

Napoli Verona moviola: all the referee errors

Let’s analyze one by one all referee errors committed by Ayroldi and ignored byreferee VAR Banti. Napoli recruits a penalty kick not awarded for a foul in the area on Osimhen, but not only. Let’s go in order and see what happened during Naples-Hellas Verona.

The first episode stars Piotr Zielinski. The Polish midfielder of Napoli is in the penalty area when he receives one clear and evident push from Tameze, midfielder of Verona. Zielinski hits the ball with his shoulder, wins the rebound and runs away from the opponent. Ayroldi stops everything and whistles a foul in favor of Verona: the decision is apparently inexplicable, Zielinski complains but the referee has no intention of retracting.

Naples Verona Zielinski Tameze

Moviola Naples Verona

The according to episode, on the other hand, took place between Osimhen and the defender Snipers. The Nigerian striker of Napoli is in the penalty area, with his back to the goal, intent on protecting the ball while waiting for the support of his teammates: Ceccherini throws himself behind him, pushes him and throws him to the ground. Osimhen started in a regular position, but the referee whistled a non-existent offside and ignored the foul in the penalty area.

Osimhen Ceccherini Naples Verona

Episode number three: progression of Mario Rui through central streets, the Portuguese full-back pushes himself to the limits of the opponent’s penalty area when his run is abruptly interrupted by Pharaohs, that pushes him to the ground with a shoulder. Showy protest by Mario Rui, completely ignored by the referee who invites them to continue the game, without whistling a foul.

Mario Rui Faraoni Naples Verona

Other penalty kick error: Insigne in the left lane faces the defender of Verona face to face Dawidowicz. The Napoli captain puts the ball in the center, but his cross is deflected with an arm by the opposing defender. Posture is correct, but the arm is perhaps too wide. Once again Insigne’s protests are in vain, because Ayroldi keeps the game going. Not even the VAR intervenes.

Napoli Verona hand ball Dawidowicz

The fifth is probably the most serious mistake, on which both Ayroldi and Banti at the VAR are guilty of at least oversight. Osimhen enters the penalty area, has the advantage over the opponent and so on Gunter try to stop it by force: the Verona defender literally lands on him, intervening between Osimhen and the ball, committing a do it very clear from a penalty.

Penalty not granted to Osimhen

Another error which has not been talked about much has midfielders as protagonists Fabian Ruiz And Barak: the Spaniard is on the edge of the opponent’s penalty area and is fighting for the ball. The referee is there a few steps away but does nothing to sanction the violent stomp that Barak trims the Napoli player by falling behind him. Again the phallus is evident and Ayroldi was well placed to see it, but even in this case the race director lets it go.

Fabian Ruiz Barak, Naples Hellas Verona

Seventh and final arbitration error: the yellow card handed to Victor Osimhen it is not explained. The Nigerian striker comes conspicuously held back by the shirt by Magnani, falls to the ground and Ayroldi does nothing. The Nigerian gets angry, protests and gets a yellow card: Osimhen probably made a mistake in reacting like this, but his reaction is justified by the evidence of Ayroldi’s mistake.

Magnani Osimhen moviola Naples Verona

Napoli Verona how many minutes of recovery?

However, there is also another contested episode that deserves attention: we are talking about the management of injury time in the second half. The most attentive will have noticed, as shown in the video that you can watch in the attachment, that the game ended at minute 95 ‘.

Initially, the added time allowed by the referee had been four, definitely too few for all the time that was lost during the race. Subsequently, the fourth man announced the addition of further two minutes of recovery, to cope with the additional time lost by Verona: it is a pity, however, that Ayroldi only let one play.

Napoli Verona injury time

Basically, gods 6 minutes of recovery in total, 5 are played: a minute taken away from Napoli and given to Verona, which could have been used to win the game.

Referee Ayroldi

Giovanni Ayroldi is an Apulian referee from Molfetta, he has only 30 years of age (very young for a Serie A referee) and has only been in the top flight since last year. He is the son of Stefano Ayroldi and grandson of Nicola Ayroldi, both referees. Last year he ended up refereeing nine matches in the Italian league, and this year he was chosen to direct the Napoli Verona match assisted by the linesmen. Bindoni And Of the Judges.

Referee Ayroldi Napoli Verona

Last night the referee team was also made up of the fourth official Marcenaro, by the referee Abyss to the VAR and from the assistant to the VAR Apple trees.