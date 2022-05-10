“Ms. Marvel” and the change of powers of “Kamala Khan”

Less than a month left for the premiere of the next Marvel Studios series on Disney+, “Ms Marvel”which will finally present “Kamala Khan” in this gigantic universe.

The MCU’s first Muslim female superhero is played by Iman Vellani and, in his leap from cartoons to live action, will present an important change in regards to its powers.

In the comics, the character created by the publishers Sana Amanat Y Stephen Wackerthe writer G. Willow Wilson and the cartoonist adrian alpha discovers his powers when his “Inhuman” gene is activated, which allows him to alter its size and shape. She takes up the mantle of “Ms. Marvel” to honor “Carol Danvers”.

Nevertheless, the series, which will premiere on wednesday 8 of June on Disney streaming, will present “Kamala” with powers of cosmic origin that involve braceletswhereby he gains cosmic super strength and the ability to manifest purple crystals.

Now, it was the president of Marvel Studios himself, Kevin Feige, who justified this decision by ensuring that an adaptation does not necessarily imply transferring everything that is seen in the vignettes. you have your point there.

in conversation with Empiremaintained that “we adapt the comics; not an exact translation“.

Feige explained that the character of “Kamala” came about “at a very specific time within the comics continuity. Now she’s coming to a very specific time within the MCU continuity. And those two things didn’t add up.”“.

“You’ll see (adapted) big panels from the comic in some of our action sequences. If you want big, giant arms and hands, well are here in spiritalthough not in an elastic way as if it were made of plastic,” he asserted.

This journey of “Kamala” in the series will also go hand in hand with the revelation of the new origins of her powers.and their adventure will continue later on the big screen in the sequel to “Captain Marvel”, “The Marvels”, alongside “Carol Danvers” (Brie Larson) and “Monica Rambeau” (Teyonah Parris).

About this next film installment, which will now be released July 28, 2023Feige teased that “it connects to the future of her story as it connects to her other friends that she’ll meet in the upcoming ‘The Marvels’ movie. She’s interested in finding out, ‘Great, does this mean I’m an Asgardian? hit with gamma rays?’ No, apparently it’s neither of those things. It has to do with your own past and your heritage and lineage“.

A new advance anticipated that “Kamala” will not be alone in this adventure after discovering that her dream of being a superhero will not be as easy as she expected.

The series will show the protagonist as a young American Muslim woman growing up in Jersey City, being an avid gamer, voracious fanfiction writer and mega-fan of superheroes with an oversized imagination, especially when it comes to “Captain Marvel”. Despite this, she feels invisible both at home and at school.

Everything changes when he gets superpowers like the heroes he has always admired. However, life with superpowers will be as cool as he dreamed.

The series has Adil El Arbi Y bilall fallah, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Y Meera Mennon as directors, with the British comedian and screenwriter Bisha K Ali as lead writer. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Before her debut in live action, “Ms. Marvel” already had a prominent role in the video game “Marvel’s Avengers” and in the recent animated series “The Avengers” and “Spider-Man”.