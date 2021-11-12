MTB Mag – | New Orbea Terra. Gravel from the ground up

[Comunicato stampa] Orbea presents the new Land, a bike designed from the ground up for gravel discipline, for you who love to ride on demanding surfaces with maximum control and safety and have fun exploring unpredictable paths.

The Earth is more capable, comfortable and precise, customizable according to your tastes and the terrain you travel, to make it your best ally.

Since Orbea launched the Terra model in 2017, the gravel discipline has grown and evolved at an unstoppable speed. Its use has increased dramatically by people who are looking for fun and conceive cycling in a different way.

The result of this evolution and attention to the market, Orbea offers a new model that will delight gravel enthusiasts: a fast and comfortable bike on asphalt, efficient and easy to ride on gravel and prepared for light bikepacking. All without forgetting the performance: it is not a competition bike, but it does not give up the fun that speed gives.

The leitmotif used by Orbea for the launch of the Earth is Gravel From The Ground Up; it is in fact a project started from scratch from the point of view of materials, geometry and components to propose a model that meets the objective of fun and performance.

Its design wants to satisfy three types of people: the pure graveler, who loves long distances and seeks speed, comfort and efficiency, whatever the surface. L’explorer, who loves to get lost in search of new paths and secondary roads. And finally theadventurer, who seeks long routes doing bikepacking and venturing into new territories.

Orbea points out that this bike is more capable, because it includes a wide range of uses, can be set for different terrains thanks to the customization options and has a special geometry that makes it comfortable and precise. Wherever you are, you can set it to your liking to make it your best companion.

An example of its ability is to be able to mount 700c wheels with max 45 mm tires when we want speed and efficiency on rough roads. Or 650B wheels and max 50 tires if we are looking for durability, traction and extreme comfort, especially suitable for the practice of light bikepacking.

Contrary to what happens with most gravel bikes, the Terra frame allows you to mount a wide range of tires without giving up wheel arches. The design of the asymmetrical chainstays gives you the possibility to choose any type of toothing for a 1X transmission or a 2X transmission where the small sprocket is max 34T.

The gravel discipline means that today you ride on roads and tracks and tomorrow in an area with dirt and gravel. Your bike must be comfortable and give you control in all these situations.

To this end, meticulous work has been done to adjust the stiffness of the frame and thus ensure comfort, whatever the terrain you face. It has a shorter seat tube and a more relaxed angle which allows for adequate flexion of the 27.2mm seat post.

We worked on the amount of material in the seat tube and on the bottom bracket to obtain an optimal adjustment of the stiffness. In addition, the Terra features a longer specific fork that helps absorb shocks and vibrations from the ground.

From scratch, the geometry has been completely revamped, making it longer and taller to stay in an optimal position for greater precision and control. 6 sizes are available, from XS to XXL.

The length of the chainstays has been reduced up to 420 mm to optimize agility and responsiveness. The bottom bracket height has been reduced to 78mm for greater stability and control on fast, rough terrain. To increase handling, the new Terra features a longer reach combined with shorter stems, an optimized steering angle, so you have a specific position for each size.

Lockr is the name Orbea gave to the storage space designed for the new Earth. Through an opening in the frame, it is possible to store a spare inner tube, the pump, a CO2 canister or the multi-tool.

In addition to space for two bottle cages in all sizes, the frame has several attachment points so that the bike meets all your needs: under the down tube to accommodate accessories and in the thru-axles for any type of mudguard, ensuring up to 35 mm of wheel arches.

The wiring is another feature that has been worked on through a clean, aesthetic and silent solution that is perfectly completed with the arrangement of bags on the frame or handlebar for light bikepacking adventures.

The Terra range features seven carbon models in three different basic colors. From there, Orbea’s customization offer is probably the most complete on the market: single chainring, double chainring, electronic, mechanical, Shimano, Sram, Campagnolo, Vittoria or Pirelli tires, ergonomics adjustments and colors. Orbea’s offering is so comprehensive that it’s hard to find such a variety in any other brand on the market.

The handlebar is fundamental in gravel. In this case Orbea offers you handlebars with an opening of 12 or 16 degrees. The OC Gravel handlebar with 12 degrees opening provides stability and control on descents and is available in compact and double height versions for a more relaxed position. If you are looking for a handlebar with greater opening, there is the Easton EC90 with 16 degrees of opening.

The new models will be available from late autumn.