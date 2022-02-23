Mukunda Michael Dewil to direct temporary thriller Open House

02/23/2022 – The film, written by Jon Davis and Sergio Pinheiro, follows a couple looking for a house but get stuck in a show house with a strange real estate agent

This article is available in English.

Writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil is attached to a new project, a time-loop thriller titled Open House. Before working on this feature, Dewil directed The Drive-Thru Crematorium and The Immaculate Roomboth released this year, as well as Vehicle 19 (2013) and remuneration (2011). Moreover, he recently wrapped production on another thriller, collision, starring Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham and Jim Gaffigan in the leading roles. The announcement was first reported by Variety.

Developed and penned by jon davis and Sergio Pinheiro, Open House revolves around a couple out house hunting, who get stuck inside a show house with a strange estate agent.

The production marks the fourth collaboration between the helmer and producer Daniel Baurwho have already worked together on three pictures: Vehicle 19, The Immaculate Room and collision. Commenting on the project, Baur said: “We have always been huge fans of time-loop films, from groundhog day to Palm Springs. Together with Mukunda, we are going to add another classic to this list with Open House.”

Germany’s K5 Media Group and Investment is producing. The outfit’s recent slate includes Łukasz Kośmicki’s spy flick The Coldest Game (2019), starring Bill Pullman as fictional American chess player Joshua Mansky; The Immaculate Room; and Andrew Niccol’s sci-fi thriller Anonymous (2018), toplined by Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried.

Open House is in the process of casting, and the team will announce the cast in the coming weeks.