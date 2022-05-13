MultiVersus: all confirmed characters, stages and modes

In the manner of the Smash Bros. saga or that experiment known as PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, MultiVerse is a fighting game in which All kinds of characters from the Warner Bros factory will be given cakes. Franchises as disparate as Game of Thrones and Adventure Time will mix their characters with each other or with the Scooby-Doo and DC Comics universes. The result? a crazy free-to-play that will come out this 2022, will have a game cross between platforms and will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Although the list of characters is not complete and will not stop growing in the coming months (something tells us that there will be micropayments and it will never stop growing…), we are going to do a quick review of all the names that are already official. And not only of fighters, but also of the scenarios and game modes of this MultiVersus. There they go:

MultiVersus: all characters confirmed

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Batman (DC Comics)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

Jake the dog (Adventure Time)

Perreno (But who the hell is Perreno?)

Shaggy (Scooby Doo)

Steven (Steven Universe)

Superman (DC Comics)

Tom and Jerry

Velma (Scooby Doo)

Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

MultiVersus: all confirmed scenarios

Batcave (DC Comics)

Jake and Finn’s Tree Fort (Adventure Time)

Themyscira, Amazon island from which Wonder Woman comes (DC Comics)

MultiVersus: game modes