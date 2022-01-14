Murder Robert Kennedy, the murderer remains in prison after 53 years of imprisonment: “He lacks judgment, he could do the same thing”
The governor of the California, Gavin Newsom, denied the probation to Sirhan Sirhan, the man who the June 6, 1968 killed Robert Kennedy to Los Angeles during the electoral campaign for the primaries of Democratic party. The reports it Cnn, specifying that Bob Kennedy’s killer remains in jail despite being the California Parole Board and Kennedy’s two sons, Robert And Douglas, they had spoken out in favor of the liberation of the 77-year-old Jordanian of Palestinian origin.
The rest of the family Kennedy, instead, it always has been contrary to the release of the man, who has been in prison for 53 years in various California prisons. In November 2, 2013 Shiran was transferred to the prison Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, near San Diego, where he is currently serving his life sentence. Sirhan was initially sentenced to death penalty, but this was changed into life imprisonment in 1972, after the California Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional, it did come anyway reintroduced shortly after e definitively abolished in 2014.
Governor Newsom has never hidden that he is great admirer of the figure of Bob Kennedy, brother of the former president John Fitzgerald Kennedy, calling it his “political hero“. “After decades of imprisonment, the prisoner he failed to address the shortcomings that led him to assassinate Senator Kennedy. Mr. Sirhan lacks the discernment that could prevent him from carrying out the same kinds of dangerous actions in the past, ”the governor wrote in a statement explaining his decision.
