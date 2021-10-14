News

“My book, between Hollywood and Stevie Wonder”

MILAN – It is often said that the world of cinema is too filtered and that whatever truth is told is always a fiction. Nothing more false for Gabriele Muccino than, of it Life on him, the book written with Gabriele Niola and just published by UTET, tells about his journey without discounts or lies, indeed, reveals incredible background, from the missed movie with Al Pacino to that phone call with Sean Connery. In the long conversation with Andrea Morandi for Zoom Corn – our interviews via Zoom – Muccino begins by telling the session with Stevie Wonder for a song from the soundtrack of Fathers and daughters

  • Here is the episode of Zoom Corn with Gabriele Muccino:


