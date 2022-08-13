Myths and truths about the viral drink that celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Aniston drink and say it is “miraculous”

The new phenomenon of social networks is recommended by healthy eating gurus and has gone viral due to the miraculous benefits attributed to it by the celebrities who consume it, including: Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Megan Fox. Fasting apple cider vinegar shots are the new wellness elixir.

Some of the many benefits attributed to it are improved digestion, increased intake of vitamins and minerals, lower blood sugar levels, improved skin condition and as an aid to lose weight.

The truth is that apple cider vinegar has a long history as a home remedy. For years it has been used to treat ailments such as sore throats and varicose veins. Nevertheless, most of these powers attributed to him have not been proven by science and remain as myths. Only in recent years have some researchers begun to take a closer look at the possible benefits of this type of vinegar.

Even its healing powers are so old-fashioned that they date back to ancient Greece where the Greeks treated wounds with this vinegar. And from that time until today, people have explored it as a solution to problems that appear and disturb everyday life, but how true are they?

Apple cider vinegar is fermented juice from crushed apples and contains acetic acid and important nutrients like vitamins B and C. Although it is popularly used in salad dressings or for cooking, there are those who decide to take it on an empty stomach as a “shot” to incorporate all its nutrients quickly.

“So far the only proven health benefit of apple cider vinegar is that it thanks to its content of acetic acid, it improves the use of iron content in foods of vegetable origin”, clarifies the graduate in Nutrition, Emilia Sosa (MN 9137).

Health gurus drink it directly as a shot, but professionals recommend diluting 1 or 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with at least 200 ml of water at room temperature.

In addition, due to its acidity, its daily and long-term intake it could damage tooth enamel, the esophagus, and the digestive system.

Regarding the allegations that apparently consuming it helps to lose weight, Ms. Sosa highlights that there is no evidence consistent about it. “Weight gain is caused by various environmental, genetic and metabolic factors, therefore its treatment must be approached seriously by consulting professionals who accompany this objective,” he concludes.