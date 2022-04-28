Nacho asks for a miracle for the health of his friend Chyno Miranda: Rumors assure that the Venezuelan singer is hospitalized for his serious health condition | People | Entertainment

The bad news about Chyno Miranda’s health resurfaces after Miguel Ignacio Mendoza, artistically known as Nacho, alerted his thousands of fans to pray for his friend in the face of the medical condition in which he plunged again.

For years, the singers were one of the most popular duos in Latin America, and their contagious music was preferred by the main radio stations, occupying the top positions on music platforms.

After their separation in 2017, the relationship between the friends and co-workers broke down and each continued their career, with comments that everything ended badly between them.

However, there was a reunion and the artists came together not only on stage, and after the illness that the young artist has been experiencing since last year when he contracted Covid-19, the rapprochement between them revived.

What about Chyno Miranda and his health?

Nacho’s statements set off the alarms of the fans of Jesús Alberto Miranda Pérez, better known as Chyno Mirandarevealing that the singer relapsed again.

Since he went through the coronavirus, the aftermath seriously complicated his health, to the point that he feared for his life. And now that condition is repeated, after hearing rumors that the singer is hospitalized in Venezuela, under a reserved prognosis.

The 38-year-old singer was concerned about his friend’s health and was the one who caused a stir by his words, filling the followers with suspicion.

“Chyno is in Venezuela fighting to recover his health. I would ask the fans, all those who love him to pray or send their energy for a miracle, “he said when talking about his partner and surprising more than one with such a request that raised controversy in the media and networks.

The newspaper El Comercio reported that the artist made these statements for the program “Hoy Día”, where the presenter Adamari López spoke about the state of health that the Venezuelan is going through.

According to the aforementioned medium, Nacho obtained the information through a relative of Chyno, specifically a cousin, who assured that the artist is stable.

“Through a cousin of his, who is a friend of mine, he gave me very good news. She told me that his recovery is going very well, that they have even been noticing changes that were not there before. He remains focused on getting well and I feel like that’s where he should have all of his energy put into it,” she said.

For its part, the Instagram account Gossip No Like, assures that the singer “is very, very serious, to the point that the family called the priest several times. He is in one of the most delicate moments, and that is why Nacho is asking for prayers, ”said presenter Javier Ceriani.

Despite all this information, Chyno Miranda’s family has not commented on the matter, as happened in the past, when the parent came out to deny several publications in which it was stated that the young man’s condition was serious.

The care of the Venezuelan star is in the hands of his relatives, since he was officially divorced from his ex-wife Natasha Araos, about whom there was much talk in the midst of the disease that attacked him after his infection with the coronavirus.

The peripheral neuropathy It was the medical diagnosis of the 37-year-old Venezuelan, a disease that left him dealing with a hard fight by taking away his speech and even walking, for which he had to use a wheelchair in his convalescence, and then to rehabilitation. (AND)

