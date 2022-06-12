Nadia Ferreira: how much do Marc Anthony’s girlfriend’s favorite bags cost | FAME

Nobody Ferreira has a wide collection of luxury bags

Mark Anthony Y Nadia Ferrera they seem to be living their honeymoon and that they have not yet married. They constantly share photos together, showing their millions of followers the happy times they are having. When the engagement was announced, many admired the spectacular ring given to her by the ex-husband of Dayanara Torresbut now others have noticed the beautiful bags of the Paraguayan model.

The 23-year-old model is originally from Paraguay. Her passion for fashion and modeling began at an early age, when in 2015, she was crowned “Miss Teen Universe Paraguay”. six years later, He participated in the big leagues, leaving his country as a finalist in the “Miss Universe” pageant..

beauty queen, who got engaged recently with the singer who has previously been married to Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima, she usually shares her beautiful outfits on her Instagram account. From the number of photos that she has published, some of her almost 2 million followers have been able to notice that she has an interesting collection of handbags.

HOW MUCH DO NADIA FERREIRA BAGS COST?

Currently, Nadia Ferreira is traveling through Europe with Marc Anthonyso we have been able to see her pose in front of very famous tourist places.

1. Hermes

In one of the images she shared, she appears sitting on a wall with the Eiffel Tower in the background. One element that she highlighted was the bag that is probably Hermès brand. The model would be aKelly 28 Sellier” in color “Bleu Brume”. According to the “Jane Finds” page, the bag is valued at almost 24 thousand dollars.

Nadia Ferreira using her “Kelly 28 Sellier” bag in the color “Bleu Brume” from the Hermès brand (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

Apparently, Nadia Ferreria is a fan of Hermès because has another similar bag, but in a more intense blue color. On this occasion, it is valued at more than 33 thousand dollars, according to “Farfetch”.

2. Dior

But luxury brands do not stop there, as the model has also posed next to a sand-colored bag that contrasted with her blue dress. It’s about a “Lady Dior” medium, valued at $2,830.

Although for many a bag can be something practical where you can store everything you need, nobody uses it more as a fashion accessory. Therefore, he plays with different sizes and loves to use even the smallest versions. In one of his publications, a white shirt dress appears, and to complement it he used a “Lady Dior”, but this time in mini. According to Farfetch, it’s available for $5,500.

Nadia Ferreira wearing a bone-colored “Lady Dior” mini, valued at more than 5 thousand dollars (Photo: Nadia Ferreira / Instagram)

3. Fendi

On another occasion, Nadia wanted to wear a more monochromatic look by combining different shades of pink. Therefore, to accompany her satin suit, she used the Mini Fendi “Sunshine” Tote. This little bag is priced at $1,954.

4.YSL

If we go back in time, we will remember her times as a contestant on “Miss Universe 2021″. On one occasion, she posed in a stylish black suit, accompanied by a YSL brand clutch bagwhich cost 600 dollars.

Although she does not shy away from dressing casually when necessary, as was seen on her trip to Disney, there is no doubt that the model is building that more than one envy.

