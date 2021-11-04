Napoli first of a penalty, Lazio smiles at Marseille

The Naples in Europa League comeback against the disadvantage Legia Warsaw and with these three points he goes to the first place of the group, with the Leicester which ties with the Spartak Moscow. The Neapolitans impose themselves 4-1: in goal Zielinski, Mertens, Lozano And Ounas.

Europa League, first half Legia-Napoli

The game unlocks immediately after just 10 ‘: Emreli brings the Legia Warsaw, served very well by Mladenovic which on the left gets rid of Anguissa and puts a perfect ball in the middle. It reacts immediately on Naples, but the crossbar stops Zielinski. The Neapolitans are unleashed and within another two minutes they have a double chance. Before Anguissa, on the development of a corner kick, he fails to give strength to the ball from a good position. Subsequently Lozano, served by Koulibaly, the door is missing from a few meters. He also tries Elmas at 25 ‘but Mistza he is ready on the first post.

Europa League, second half: Napoli comeback with two penalties

The recovery offers a great show from the first minutes. A few seconds after the kick-off, Yuri Ribeiro hits the crossbar from the edge of the area and on the rebound fails to hit the goal. At 50 ‘the deserved draw: Zielinski earns a penalty and makes no mistake from the spot by signing the 1-1. The Naples presses and manages the ball, the Poles try to make themselves dangerous on the counterattack.

At 74 ‘the game changes again. Another penalty for the Naples , this time a broken upside down of Josué that hits Politano. From the disk it shows up Mertens that with a little dig beats the extreme defender of Legia Warsaw. After 3 ‘, the Neapolitans close the race: verticalization for Petagna who is very generous to serve in front of the door Lozano that all alone cannot go wrong. The Mexican 2 ‘later does not return the favor but the shot at the far post in front of Mistza it is inaccurate. At 90 ‘there is also joy for Ounas, who right on the fly signs the final 4-1 goal.

Europa League, Lazio draw in Marseille

There Lazio gets a good draw a Marseille, which allows him to remain in second place in the group. In goal Ciro Immobile, which overcoming Piola becomes the most prolific scorer in club history.

At 13 ‘ Payet puts the creeps in Strakosha on a free kick but the ball touches the intersection of the posts, with the Albanian goalkeeper displaced. At 18 ‘it is Milik to become dangerous with a head-off to dominate Unripe And Luiz Felipe, but the biancoceleste goalkeeper rejects on the line with a miracle. Game that is released on a penalty, for a held in the area of Unripe on Milik: the Pole from the spot makes no mistake. In the minutes of recovery, however, the Lazio draw: on development of a corner kick the ball reaches Felipe Anderson, which knocks in front of the door Lopez.

Lazio, Immobile makes history

In the second half the Lazio immediately find the net of advantage with Ciro Immobile, who thus becomes the best scorer in the history of biancoceleste overcoming a certain Piola: on the back passage of Rongier Saliba smooth the ball and the attacker with the number 17, face to face with the opposing goalkeeper, inflates the net and gives his team the advantage.

The Marseille reacts and hits a resounding post with Milik , Strakosha motionless he could only look at the ball and hope. Lazio closes and tries to do badly on the restart, but at 83 ‘can not do anything about Payet: Milik in the box he shoots from close range, Unripe performs a miracle on his back in a slip but the Frenchman of robbery stabs Strakosha. The hosts want to win and make themselves dangerous with a shot from the edge of the area Harit, rejected by the defense. He also tries Payet from afar, the crossbar saves the one Lazio in trouble. The goal is devoured instead Milik that from a good position kicks high. Sarri’s team in the end resist and get a good draw.

